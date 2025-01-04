The commissioner of Parliament’s statement comes in response to Gen Museveni’s recent directive, where he cautioned police officers against issuing bonds to suspected thieves, threatening severe consequences for those who defy his order.

In his End of Year address to the nation, Museveni declared, “Any police officer who issues a police bond to a thief will be dealt with.” This directive has sparked concerns over potential interference with the judicial process and the independence of law enforcement officers.

Addressing the media on Friday, the Nyendo Mukungwe lawmaker criticized Museveni’s statement, describing it as a mere reiteration of past actions aimed at consolidating control over state institutions. “The only issue was reminding the country that he’s still at it, and now that we are going into a potentially electric political period, he was probably reminding the political actors in all spaces that he’s going to heighten his stronghold on the state structure, including the police, but also extend his dirty hand into the judiciary,” Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga highlighted that opposition members in parliament have consistently sought justice for detained activists and individuals who have been missing for years. “You’re aware that myself and colleagues in parliament for the last three years have been pursuing justice for so many young activists that are rotting in jail, including the missing for the last four years. If any of you thinks that was a new statement from Gen Museveni, I’m here to inform you that he was just reminding the country what he’s been doing, and therefore there was nothing new.”

He called upon the public and all stakeholders to stand against the abuse of judicial processes and state power. “Our resolve in the next couple of months and subsequently is to make sure that such impunity and abuse of processes of court and state is stopped. That’s all. We are here to call upon all and sundry to demand that Gen Museveni stops henceforth the abuse of state power and his interference with the work of the judiciary, because the judiciary is not an extension of the executive.”

Mpuuga emphasized the importance of judicial independence, urging judicial officers to resist external pressure. “The judiciary must be left to perform its duty independently. Judicial officers must not succumb to pressure from the state because they have a constitutional mandate to discharge justice without regard to undue interference from wherever.”

As the country gears up for a politically charged period, Mpuuga’s remarks highlight the ongoing friction between opposition leaders and the executive over the autonomy of state institutions and the rule of law.