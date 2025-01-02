The Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda has urged the general public to ignore the fake news circulating on social media claiming that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hon. Justice Yorokamu Bamwine to head the Electoral Commission, and to be deputized by Hon. Syda Bbumba.

In one of the posts making rounds on social media, one Ian Ndamwesiga posted on his X account, “BREAKING NEWS.. Reshuffles in EC.The President has appointed Hon Justice Dr Yorokamu Bamwine, the former Principal Judge, as new Chairperson Electoral Commission, and Hon Syda Bbumba, former Finance Minister as Vice Chairperson. They await parliamentary confirmation.

However, according to Haji Kirunda, the information is fake and it should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

“The General Public is called upon to regard as FAKE NEWS the social media story indicating that H.E @KagutaMuseveni has appointed Hon. Justice Yorokamu Bamwine to head the Electoral Commission, and to be deputized by Hon. Syda Bbumba. In case of such appointments, you will be informed through the right channels. Thank you! FK,” he posted on his official X account today.

Currently, the EC is headed by Justice Simon Byabakama and Hajjat Aisha Lubega as the Deputy Chairperson.