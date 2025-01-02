In his statement, Ssemakadde emphasized that such a directive undermines fundamental freedoms enshrined in Uganda’s Constitution, including the right to personal liberty, and reflects a continuation of colonial-era policies of repression. He warned that these measures would lead to further overcrowding in prisons, perpetuating a cycle of injustice that disproportionately impacts the marginalized and vulnerable.

“The Radical New Bar stands against the institutionalized abuse of power,” Ssemakadde declared. “We will not stand idly by while the justice system falters in its duty to uphold rights guaranteed by law. Our mission is to hold accountable those in positions of power whether police officers or prosecutors who perpetuate injustice.”

He called for greater accountability in handling corruption cases, urging the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure thorough investigations before arrests are made. He further stressed that no one should face arbitrary detention due to bureaucratic overreach or incompetence.

Ssemakadde’s words underscore the urgency of rethinking the policing system in Uganda, highlighting the disproportionate targeting of the poor, political activists, and civil society groups. His call for a justice system that prioritizes equality and human rights resonates as the nation seeks a fairer and more just society.

It must be recalled that while giving his New Year message on Tuesday Gen Museveni passed a directive to all police officers to never again issue police bonds to thieves.

“However, there is rampant stealing of cattle, goats, etc, and the soft handling by the police and the courts of such criminals through giving them police bonds and court bails. I have raised the issue of bail with His Lordship the Chief Justice, and I have banned the issue of Police bonds. Any police personnel that give a police bond to a village thief when the case is ready for trial, will be held fully accountable. Firm legal handling of criminals is very useful,” said Gen Museveni