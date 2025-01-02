The current temperatures in the Karamoja sub-region align with the body of research confirming climate change as a reality.

Climate change in Karamoja, has resulted in increased temperatures and drought. To combat the effects of drought, local women have consistently developed solutions based on their wisdom, skills, and local knowledge.

For example, the drought has caused an increase in crop pests and diseases that affect kitchen gardens, which are vegetable gardens primarily owned by women, and typically dominated by Sukuma wiki, eggplants, and tomatoes.

To control crop pests and diseases, some women use detergents, while others mix ash with water to spray their crops.

Mary Lucy Lokwii from Nakayot village in Kokuwam Parish, Namalu sub county, Nakapiripirit district, shared,” I remember in 2018 when army worms attacked my crops, I mixed ash or OMO detergent with water, and sprayed my Sukuma wiki using grass.”

Additionally, some women use Red Chili Pepper and onions. They cut and pound the onions and Red Chili Pepper, then mix them with water to spray on green vegetables. However, the process of cutting onions and red chili to protect their plants can lead to issues such as women cutting their fingers and experiencing eye problems.

Women with spouses who own livestock use calabash, also known as bottle gourd, to preserve milk. The milk preserved in the bottle gourd can last for up to a month, making it a valuable resource for survival during drought. Women use the bottle gourd to churn the milk and make butter and ghee. The bottle gourd helps women protect the milk from children, rats, and other predators. In times of drought when other food stuffs are scarce, having milk stored in bottle gourds becomes crucial for feeding children.

Women without enough money to take maize to the grinding machines process foodstuffs using grinding stones. They spend four hours pounding maize manually or rubbing it between stones for processing. According to the women in Karamoja, this is a labor-intensive activity that increases their work load and limits their ability to perform other tasks such as cooking and fetching water for their small gardens.

In conclusion, indigenous knowledge has enabled the women of Karamoja to survive and resist the drought season. There is a need for knowledge documentation, and dissemination to enhance adaptation and resilience during the current drought season.

Author: Ayub Mukisa (Ph.D.). Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC). Email. ayubmukisa@gmail.com