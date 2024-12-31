As the new year approaches, a group of 30 determined drivers have embarked on a life-changing journey spanning over 2,000 kilometers, traveling from Tanzania to Uganda in a convoy of emergency vehicles.

Their mission: to deliver ten ambulances and five fire engines, generously gifted by Japan to the Ugandan government, while raising much-needed funds for hospice care in Africa.

The convoy, which includes members of An Garda Síochána, sets off from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, making its way to Kampala, Uganda. The aim is not only to deliver vital emergency vehicles but also to raise awareness and support for Hospice Africa Uganda (HAU), a charity with deep Irish connections that has been providing palliative care to critically ill patients in Uganda for over 30 years.

The convoy’s journey is driven by both a sense of duty and personal commitment. Carlow native John O’Kelly, a steel engineer based in Dubai, is one of the key organizers of the trip. This isn’t his first time coordinating such a mission—five years ago, he led a similar convoy delivering emergency vehicles to Uganda.

O’Kelly’s involvement in the cause began through his friend Willy Ngoya, who runs an import-export business in Japan. It was Ngoya who first approached O’Kelly with the idea of gathering volunteers to deliver vehicles to Uganda. This mission has a deeper emotional resonance for O’Kelly, as one of the volunteers on the previous trip was his dear friend Ambrose Blaine, a native of County Mayo, who tragically lost his life in a road accident three years ago.

“This journey is dedicated to his memory,” said O’Kelly, reflecting on the impact Blaine had on the cause. Blaine was a passionate supporter of Hospice Africa Uganda and its founder, Dr. Anne Merriman.

Raising Funds for Hospice Africa Uganda

So far, the group has raised an impressive €75,000 for Hospice Africa Uganda, with a target of €100,000 by the time they arrive in Kampala on January 8. HAU, founded 31 years ago by Dr. Merriman, has become a beacon of hope for countless patients in Uganda, providing essential palliative care and pain relief to those suffering from conditions such as cancer.

HAU has made a significant impact on the lives of nearly 40,000 patients, many of whom were previously undiagnosed or unable to access treatment due to financial constraints or remote locations. The charity has also created an Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care in Africa, training healthcare workers across the continent to provide compassionate care.

Dr. Merriman, who has dedicated her life to supporting cancer patients in Uganda, expressed her gratitude for the convoy’s support. “This initiative is a game-changer for HAU,” she said. “It will allow us to expand our outreach services and reach more patients in need. In Uganda, over 90% of cancer patients never access treatment due to the high costs or their isolation.”

Fellow organizer Tom Doyle from Tullamore, County Offaly, reflected on the challenges the team faces, especially for many of the convoy members who are traveling to Africa for the first time. “It’s an incredible undertaking, uniting people from diverse backgrounds to deliver life-saving vehicles and support a cause that transforms lives,” said Doyle.

For Detective Garda Ken McGreevy, based in Malahide, County Dublin, the journey is about more than just delivering emergency vehicles. “This adventure is as much about the mission as the journey itself,” he said. “Delivering these vehicles and supporting Hospice Africa Uganda’s inspiring work is deeply fulfilling for all involved.”

As the convoy makes its way toward Uganda, it will continue to raise funds and awareness for Hospice Africa Uganda, a charity that has already made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands. The 2,000km journey is not just a physical challenge but a testament to the power of international collaboration, the Irish spirit of giving, and the unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in need.