The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (DRDC) for Budaka District, Hajjat Nusula Nabukalu has passed on in a tragic accident.

The shocking news has been confirmed by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

According to Hon. Babalanda, Hajjat Nusula met her death this evening in a road accident at Musita.

“I announce the heartbreaking news of the death of the Deputy RDC Budaka, Hajjati Nabukalu Nusura, who has died in an accident this evening at Musita. So painful a loss at this time,” she said in a post on her official X account.

“She will be dearly missed for her dedicated services to the motherland. May her soul rest in eternal peace and condolences to family, friends and the Presidency at large.”