When Dr Leonard Kibuule started considering investing in Uganda to allow his motherland reap from his exquisite endowment in the medical field in the United States, he had no imagination this would turn into another tale of deceit, betrayal and disappointment. In September, 2019, Dr Kibuule Mawanda was approached by the then Masaka City Mayor, Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo with a proposal to consider investing in the medical field in Masaka, a city of his origin in Uganda.

Dr Mawanda Kibuule is the father to three of the United States’ most exciting young Doctors- Dr. Jeofrey S. Kibuule- a celebrated US researcher who developed an oxygen monitor during COVID-19, Leonard K. Kibuule-, a Multi award winning Surgeon and Grace N. Kibuule- an Anesthesiologist.

Leonard was in June 2024 named one of the only 150 best Surgeons in the entire United States by News week out of a pool of over 30,000 Surgeons. This recent accolade has earned him International recognition, making him a hot topic and pride of the Africans across the globe.

It is believed that Mr Kayemba knitted his con, which was joined by hiso cohort of takers at Masaka City Hall upon learning of the wonderful success of the Kibuule family in the US’ medical field.

On October, 03, 2019, Mr Kayemba moved a motion during a council meeting to have one acre of land off plot 2-10 Kigamba Road allocated to the Kibuules for the establishment of an orthopedic hospital. In the same meeting, Kayemba also asked th council to approve the allocation of 1.3 acres to the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs for the building of the court of appeal. Another 1.5 acres was to be allocated to Kibulwadda Real Estates Ltd for infrastructure development. The motion was unanimously approved and Dr Kibuule notified by the Mayor in writing.

” I am glad to inform you that a full council meeting sitting on 3, October, 2019 approved the allocation of one acre of land at the above mentioned location to you for investment on orthopedic services,” reads the notice which was duly signed and stamped by Kayemba as Mayor.

The same notice goes on to confirm receipt of shillings 65 million in part payment for the piece of land agreed at 130 million. Kayemba, however, notes that a government valuer had put the value of the said land at shillings 400 million, which was way below what had been agreed upon between the two parties. He, therefore, asked the buyer to improve his offer by another shillings 20 million to make it 150 million as the council had agreed to extend an olive hand by letting the land to the prospective investor as a donation.

The letter also commends Dr Kibuule for his commitment to invest in the orthopedic services in Masaka, a field rarely available in the sub region and that would greatly impact medical efficiency in the country.

In a nother letter addressed to the Kibuules, the disgraced politician confirms receipt of another Shs 65 million which he captions as the final payment for the piece of land procured.

“This is to acknowledge receipt of Shs 65 million as final payment for the orthopedic project in Masaka Municipal Council from Dr Mawanda Kibuule of 608 Destor Dr Desto,TX 75115, USA, to the Mayor, Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo,” reads the 29th l, November ,2019 acknowledgement which was signed by Zaake Robert, Councillor Luyobya Tom and Master Mawanda Emmanuel as witnesses.

The Real Game Begins:

Aware that senior Kibuule had done his part in helping procure the land for investment, it was now time to hand over the same to his son, Dr. Leonard Kibuule who he says had bankrolled the acquisition. However, things started getting complicated when he demanded for the transfer of the same to him for development. Kayemba, who had led the way started playing so hard, until he ultimately stopped picking up calls.

In August, 2020, the Chairperson Masaka Land Board wrote to the Town Clerk, Mr John Bahangaana seeking details on the status of the land acquisition process. This was prompted by numerous complaints from Dr Kibuule. The Town Clerks notified the Chairman of the Land Board that the land in question had duly been allocated to Mr Kibuule but a court case by the Masaka Golf Course Hotel who claimed ownership of the same had hampered the process. He, however, promised that the process would resume as soon as court had pronounced itself on the matter.

Appeals to the current leadership:

When Dr Kibuule wrote to the current Mayor of the City, Ms Rosemary Namayanja on the same land, her response was less assuring. He says, the Mayor said she could not help since the dealings took place before she was in office.

Minister of Ethics and Integrity, State House Anti Corruption Unit and CID fail to help:

In November, 2024, the minister of Ethics and Integrity, led a Multi sectoral anti corruption baraza in Masaka where the matter was reported among other key corruption and fraud scandals. Whereas many fraudsters were arrested to answer such charges, Kayemba and his cacoon managed to walk Scott free.

Who is Dr Leonard Kibuule – The celebrated Surgeon Scammed when he wanted to invest home?

Voted Best Doctor by D Magazine:

Dr Kibuule was voted one of the Best Doctors by D Magazine in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, 2014, and 2013.

ABOS A Board Certified physician has met certain standards and passed tests that are developed to assure the public that they have been adequately trained in a given specialty.

LEONARD KIBUULE, MD FAAOS:

Dr. Kibuule is a fellowship-trained, board certified orthopedic spine surgeon specializing in spinal injuries and disorders. Dr. Kibuule is especially trained to perform minimally invasive spine surgery and has a special interest and extensive experience in the treatment of adult scoliosis, spinal deformities and motion preserving procedures.

During his medical training, Dr. Kibuule participated in numerous research endeavors and has written papers and book chapters pertaining to low back pain in adolescent patients, lumbar spinal stenosis, cervical disc arthroplasty, and surgical approaches to the spine.

In addition, he has shared his surgical expertise at local, regional and national presentations, including the University of Nebraska Medical Center, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Mid-America Orthopedic Association and American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Dr. Kibuule is an advocate for innovation in the area of spine surgery and given his engineering background, he has helped industry leaders in the development of next generation products including robotics. His expertise in spine surgery has lead him to teach other surgeons nationwide on new cutting edge surgical techniques and minimally invasive approaches to the spine.

Dr. Kibuule is the recipient of numerous honors and distinctions, including being named UT Southwestern Medical School’s candidate for the National Medical Foundation Award. He was recently named one of D Magazine’s “Best Doctors” in the specialty of Orthopedic Surgery in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 AND 2020. He was also named to Ft Worth Magazine Best Doctors in 2017.

Dr. Kibuule is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedics and is a member of the North American Spine Society and a Fellow of American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He has lived in Texas for over 12 years and currently resides in North Texas. Prior to pursuing a career in medicine, Dr. Kibuule received an engineering degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Appeal to President Museveni:

Dr Kibuule is appealing to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to intervene and bring the bad people tainting the image of the government. According to him, such behavior adversely affects the country whose dire need for foreign investment needs no explanation.

” The diaspora, world over, plays a key role in the development of a country. For this to succeed, however, there must be an enabling environment to make everyone feel convinced that their money is safe and protected. Unfortunately, bad people frustrate everyone trying to help our country. I am appealing to the President and everyone who can do something to intervene and help this project come home.” Says a crestfallen celebrated Surgeon.

President Museveni has often castigated official who dupe unsuspecting investors of their hard earned money and warned of grave consequences for the perpetrators. Last year, the Head of State established the Investor Protection Unit under State House and appointed Col. Edith Nakalema as it’s head. The mandate of the unit is to guide and protect investors, both local and foreign by bringing to book those implicated in extorting them.