Since his ruling in which he issued a temporary and mandatory injunction restraining the Uganda Law Society (ULS) and its council from holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 17, 2024, Justice Ssekaana has now become the number one enemy to the country’s leadership of the Bar.

In reaction to his ruling the ULS president Ssemakadde, issued an Executive Order officially withdrawing Justice Musa Ssekaana’s “Excellence from the Bench” award, citing multiple instances of judicial misconduct.

Ssemakadde also revealed that when ULS Council exercised its authority under Section 10 of the Uganda Law Society Act, found Justice Ssekaana responsible for at least 18 documented cases of misconduct.

Among the allegations are claims that he used his office to benefit friends and relatives, showed prejudice in his rulings, failed to uphold the law, refused to recuse himself in cases of conflict of interest, and harassed court users and advocates.

In the same document ULS Council, called for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to expedite investigations into the complaints against Justice Ssekaana, some of which date back to 2018. The ULS has demanded that the JSC publish their findings by January 15, 2025. “Justice delayed is justice denied.

However, according to Ssemakadde, the JSC seems to not considering the order and it’s from this that the leader of the radical bar had cautioned first the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Justice Benjamin Kabiito not to dare try playing cat and rats game with the ULS Coucil’s decisions.

“There will be gross consequences for the commission and the Judiciary. If we don’t have any report against Justice Ssekaana. Justice Kabito don’t try me! If you don’t give us a report of complaints against Judge Ssekana by the 15th of January next year. There will be gross personal consequences for you as an individual. We have a report on you and it’s not good,” he said.

He also reminded him that no one investigates the Judicial Service Commission except the Bar. “We judge the judges and we judge the commission that judges the judges that’s our power. Judge Kabito don’t try me, don’t try the radical new bar council!”

Ssekamadde explained that the ULS Council singled out Justice Ssekaana to limit damages from the rest of the judiciary. “Principle Judge Nzeija isolate yourself from Justice Ssekaana and let him fall alone!”

Since Ssemakadde assumed leadership of the Uganda Law Society, a noticeable rift has emerged between the Bar and the Bench. This division raises concerns among citizens seeking justice, as they rely on lawyers some of whom have openly declared that the Bench is plagued by corrupt elements that must be eradicated.