President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has implored the youths of Bugisu sub region to join the government efforts in ensuring the implementation of free education for all in the form of Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE).

“You the youths, you need to insist and say stop school charges in government schools. Wake up everybody that let us implement UPE and USE. if we had implemented UPE and USE well, we would be very far by now,” he said.

President Museveni made the remarks today as the Chief Guest at the Bugisu Youth Symposium held in Mbale City.

The President explained that in 1996, the government introduced free education for all in government schools because they knew many children were from poor families and could not afford school fees.

“But your people down here refused to implement it in the schools including the PTA. They meet and put charges and because of that, children drop out of schools in big numbers,” he said.

President Museveni added that when some people refused to heed his advice to fully implement the UPE and USE program, he decided to come up with the Presidential Skilling initiative where the youths are skilled for free.

“Recently, I introduced free education in Presidential Skilling centres. I give the youths skills through free education and this is what we wanted in 1996 for the Primary and secondary and here I’m spending more money than if it was the case if we implemented UPE and USE,” he expounded.

“Here I’m spending more money because the children are coming from far away. I need to accommodate them, feed them. In the UPE, this was not necessary because the plan is you walk from home, go to study, then go back, so that the cost we have is paying the teachers, building classrooms and laboratories and buying textbooks.”

President Museveni also rallied the youths to join the money economy through the four sectors which include commercial agriculture, factories and artisanship, services and ICT.

He also urged the youths to make use of the several government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga to fight poverty and improve their livelihoods.

He advised them to protect the PDM from mismanagement and ensure continuity because it’s meant to benefit all ordinary Ugandans.

“Get involved and protect that money. They have been deducting the money from the banks between Shs20,000 to Shs130,000. I have stopped this. The bank charges will be paid by the government. For you, you will get your Shs1 million,” he said.

The President also revealed that he was going to arrest leaders who mismanaged and stole the PDM funds.

“Those who knocked-off money beyond bank deductions are thieves.”

On the other hand, President Museveni tasked the youths to vote for capable leaders and hold them accountable for effective service delivery.

President Museveni also directed that any money lender who got an identity card from a borrower, should hand it back.

“If there is a police case against you for confiscating an identity card, we are going to arrest you and even close your business,” he said.

“I want to render that money lending business useless because of the many irregularities surrounding it, that’s why I insist on the PDM because if we give Shs100 million each year to the Parish, in five years it will be Shs 500 million and in the 3rd year, the ones who got first will pay and by five years, Shs 300 million would have been paid back plus the Shs 500 million from government. That is Shs 800 million in a Parish. In two terms (10 years) we can have Shs 1.6 billion in a parish. So you will have a Parish bank, then you will have a bank at the constituency in the form of Emyooga. In that way we shall do away with money lenders.”

The Head of the Office of the National Chairman- NRM, Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo thanked the President for gracing the event.

She also thanked the President for engaging the youths in issues of national development and requested that he continues supporting them so that they join the money economy.

On behalf of the youths of Bugisu, Mr. Brian Mauso said the event has offered opportunity to the youths of Bugisu to engage with their leadership directly with an aim of fostering unity and development for socio-economic transformation.

“Your Excellency, we are forever indebted to you for your revolutionary leadership during the people’s protracted liberation struggles that culminated into the 1986 victory alongside dedicated comrades. Your Excellency you did not only lead a victorious revolution but you also laid a foundation of the Uganda that we are privileged to live in today,” Mr. Mauso said.

He also thanked President Museveni for his efforts in empowering the youths to join the money economy.

“Your Excellency, this human development strategy of UPE and USE has enabled our population to be skilled so as to provide national development. Mzee your program of immunisation has reduced child mortality and increased life expectancy and the youths gathered here are the beneficiaries of the blueprint development agenda.”

“Your Excellency, the Presidential Skilling Program which is a miracle and a beacon of hope to the many vulnerable youths in the country has shaped and reignited their inclusiveness in the money economy.”

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, among others.