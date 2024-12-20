The Minister of State for Lands, Dr. Sam Mayanja has ordered the management of Nyanza Textile Ltd (Nytil), Uganda’s largest integrated textile manufacturing company to immediately reopen the access road used by the community in Njeru Municipality.

This directive comes after a public outcry that the well-guarded company had closed a public road, causing challenges and inconveniences for residents of Naminya South in Central Division, Njeru in Buikwe.

The minister’s directive was made during a locus meeting held on Thursday 19 th December 2024 in Buikwe district, which was attended by local leaders and the affected residents.

The meeting was convened in response to an invitation from the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Hon. Diana Nakunda Mutasingwa, who is also the Buikwe District Woman MP.

Observations made during the meeting revealed that the access road had been illegally blocked, yet it does not belong to Nytil, affecting the development of some residents.

In Ngogwe sub-county, it was observed that victims of quarry activities should be compensated, and some landlords acquired titles on land owned by bibanja holders without giving priority to the bonafide tenants.

After listening attentively to submissions from the area leaders like MP Diana Mutasingwa and the RDC Michael Kibwika, Minister Mayanja was able to corroborate with views from the residents to inform his decision.

Minister Mayanja appreciated the efforts of RDC Michael Kibwika in handling sensitive matters in the district, which has reduced cases and tension.

The minister directed that the affected community should be compensated for the inconveniences and losses they suffered, and all illegal land titles procured fraudulently should be cancelled.

The directive was greeted with excitement by the locals who for long had expressed concern that the government only listens and favours foreign investors even when they are wrong.

With such interventions by the leaders, the locals said they now have more hope than before when their issues were always shelved by some leaders who took sides with big companies for money.

Since their appointments shortly after the 2021 elections, Hon Mayanja, together with Hon Mutasingwa, have been vocal about fighting impunity among wealthy and influential Ugandans who try to suppress and oppress ordinary citizens.

Dr. Sam Mayanja is a highly accomplished individual, boasting an impressive academic background in law.

His PhD. in Law is a testament to his intellectual prowess and dedication to his field.

As a seasoned lawyer and minister, Dr. Mayanja brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

His academic credentials, combined with his experience in governance and law, make him an authoritative voice on matters of justice, accountability, and human rights.

RDC Kibwika expressed concern that Nytil Ltd did not send representatives to the meeting, despite receiving official communication.

He emphasized that while investors are needed in Buikwe and Uganda, they should also appreciate the local community and their leaders for peaceful coexistence.

Kibwika noted that investorscan nott exist in isolation and should be sensitive to the needs and challenges of the community in which they operate.

The RDC also used the occasion to urge all investors in the district to coexist peacefully with local communities and respect local leaders.

“…we know and appreciate the fact that investments in our area benefit the community through taxes, value addition, and employment opportunities, however these should not be a license to break the laws…”, the RDC appealed.

Kibwika’s concerns highlight the need for responsible investment practices that prioritize community welfare.

As the new RDC of Buikwe, Kibwika brings a fresh perspective to the role, having been appointed in a recent mini-reshuffle.

His commitment to promoting harmonious relationships between investors and local communities is a step in the right direction.

Michael Kibwika, the current Buikwe RDC, boasts an impressive background in leadership and politics.

Heservedd as Busembatya DistrictCouncillorr for 10 years, held the position of Iganga LC5 Vice Chairperson before his appointment as Buikwe RDC meaning he possesses extensive knowledge of grassroots mobilization and conflict resolution

As a seasoned leader, Kibwika has developed expertise in mobilizing communities and resolving conflicts.

His experience in grassroots mobilization enables him to effectively engage with local stakeholders, understand their concerns, and develop targeted solutions.

Additionally, his conflict resolution skills allow him to navigate complex disputes and find mutually beneficial resolutions.

As the current RDC of Buikwe, Kibwika brings his wealth of experience to the role.

He is well-positioned to address the unique challenges facing the district, leveraging his knowledge of grassroots mobilization and conflict resolution to drive positive change.

Michael Kibwika, has earned praise, particularly for his harmonious working relationships with local leaders, including Lydia Kalemera in charge Njeru and Juma Kigongo of Lugazi, as well as the newly appointed assistant RDCs.

His collaborative approach is a welcome change from the abrasive methods employed by some other RDCs who see their deputy colleagues as ‘co-wives’.