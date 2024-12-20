The Senior Presidential Advisor(SPA) in charge of Poverty Alleviation in Busoga, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule is urging people in the sub region to celebrate Christmas responsibly.

She reminds them that life and responsibilities will continue into the New Year, emphasizing the importance of saving money and prioritizing safety, particularly for adolescent daughters who are more vulnerable to defilement and sexual molestation during the holiday season.

She also urges husbands to prioritize spending quality time with their loved ones rather than pursuing outside relationships that can have devastating consequences.

“…for heaven’s sake, do not use this period to stray because you do not know what can happen to you just because of one’s pleasure which can ruin your life and family forever…”, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule appeals.

Mrs. Mutyabule, who is wife to the Busoga Lukiiko Owek. George William Mutyabule Wanume reminds her people that Christmas is a celebration of Christ’s birth, who came to strengthen relationships and promote love, forgiveness, and unity.

As the year draws to a close, Mutyabule’s appeal serves as a poignant reminder to prioritize family and relationships, seek forgiveness and repentance, and embrace the fresh start that a new year brings

By heeding this call, we can create a more loving, harmonious, and peaceful environment for ourselves and those around us.

She also warns against reckless driving and drunkenness, which have always characterized such big days with painful consequences.

Her straightforward advice emphasizes the critical importance of responsible driving habits, particularly during the festive season.

Reckless and drunk driving pose significant threats to road safety, resulting in devastating consequences, including loss of lives, serious injuries, damage to property, and emotional trauma for victims and their families

Mrs. Mutyabule’s advice is simple, yet powerful that if you drive, don’t drink, avoid consuming alcohol if you plan to drive. “…If you drink, don’t drive, if you choose to drink, make alternative arrangements for transportation, such as designating a sober driver or using public transport…” she counsels.

The former headteacher Buckley High School CMS Iganga also cautions against the reckless spending mindset, dismissing the slang “let me eat my money, because tomorrow I might be dead” as a dangerous trend that promotes hopelessness.

Instead, she encourages people to plan for the future, acknowledging that while death is inevitable, life must always be planned.

Her message aligns with President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM-led government’s efforts to alleviate poverty and promote economic growth, as outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP).

The NDP aims to increase household incomes and reduce poverty through initiatives like the Parish Development Model and Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs).

What You Need To Know:

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 by Christians around the world. It’s a time-honored celebration that embodies values of love, kindness, generosity, and togetherness.

Christmas holds profound significance for Christians, symbolizing the birth of Jesus Christ, whom they believe to be the son of God and the saviour of humanity.

The celebration is a testament to the Christian faith’s core values of compassion, forgiveness, and redemption.

Christmas celebrations vary across cultures and countries, but common traditions include decorating homes and churches, and public spaces are adorned with lights, wreaths, and Christmas trees, creating a festive atmosphere.

There is also exchanging gifts with family and friends, which is a cherished tradition, symbolizing love, appreciation, and generosity.

Many Christians attend special church services, often featuring nativity plays, carol singing, and sermons. Christmas is also a time for family reunions, feasting, and merriment, strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories.

In some cases, there is singing carols and festive music with joyful melodies, which fill the air, spreading cheer, and festive spirit.

While Christmas traditions share commonalities worldwide, unique cultural twists and customs add flavour to the celebrations. For instance, in Germany, Christmas markets offer festive food, drinks, and handmade crafts.

In Italy, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is a traditional Christmas Eve dinner.

In Mexico, Posadas (nine days of processions and celebrations) commemorate the journey of Mary and Joseph. In Busoga and all parts of Uganda, Christmas is a vibrant and festive celebration, deeply rooted in community spirit and traditional customs.

In Uganda, Christmas is a time for family reunions, with people travelling from cities to rural areas to connect with their roots. Communities come together for feasting, singing, and dancing.

During the season, transport fares go high owing to the heavy traffic caused by people travelling to the villages.

This is also a time when the business community makes money because of increased sales, basically on all items, including foodstuffs like rice and meat.

In the past, Christmas was a significant occasion for families, and the tradition of husbands buying new clothes for their wives was an important part of the celebrations.

In Ugandan culture, new clothes symbolize love, care, and provision.

Husbands were expected to show their appreciation and affection for their wives by buying them new dresses or clothes during Christmas.

Failure to meet this expectation could lead to disappointment, tension, and even separation in some cases.

Wives felt that if their husbands could not provide new clothes during Christmas, it reflected a lack of love, care, or commitment to the relationship.

As times have changed, so have expectations and traditions.

While buying new clothes for loved ones is still a thoughtful gesture, it’s no longer a make-or-break aspect of Christmas celebrations in Uganda.

Modern relationships place more emphasis on mutual respect, trust, and open communication.

Christmas is a joyous celebration that transcends religious boundaries, promoting values of love, kindness, and unity.

As people come together to share in the spirit of the season, Christmas remains a beloved and enduring tradition worldwide.