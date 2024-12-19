The Council for Abavandimwe has announced the election of Frank M. Gashumba as its new Chairman, alongside the reappointment of its Executive and new office bearers.

His election is seen as a positive step toward revitalizing the Council’s mission and advancing its work on behalf of over 11 million Banyarwanda citizens who are now officially recognized under Uganda’s 1995 Constitution as one of the country’s indigenous tribes.

This leadership change was formalized during the Annual Board of Trustees meeting held on 18th December 2024 at the Council’s head office in Kampala.

The appointments signify a new chapter in the Council’s continued advocacy for the rights of Banyarwanda-Ugandan citizens, as it works to secure equal recognition and opportunities for the community.

The full list of key appointments includes:

Mr. Frank M. Gashumba- Chairman

Dr. Lawrence Muganga – Vice Chairman

Mr. Fred Bahati – Vice Chairperson for the Eastern Region

Mr. Rogers Bulegeya – Vice Chairperson for the Central Region

Dr. Sarah Mutesi Akello – Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda

Ms. Jackeline Mbabazi – Vice Chairperson for the Western Region

The leadership also saw the appointment of several Directors to specialized roles:

Mr. John Kabagambe – Director of Legal Affairs

Ms. Sarah Kaitesi – Director of Finance

Mr. Manishimwe Rogers – Director of Research

Ms. Justine Bukyana – Publicity Secretary

Mr. Ntale Paul – Youth Coordinator

Ms. Sophie Kaberuka – Women Coordinator

Pr. Twesimire John Rwigyema – Coordinator for the Elderly

Mr. Elly Kabasha – Coordinator for Tertiary/University Affairs

Major (Rtd) Elphas Nyandwi – Coordinator for the Greater Cattle Corridor

Mr. Mushabe Samuel – Head of Mobilization

Mr. Kagaba Steven – Coordinator for the Informal Sector

Mr. Michael Mugabo – Head of Diaspora Affairs

The Council for Abavandimwe, an umbrella association dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of Banyarwanda born and raised in Uganda, has always been a beacon of hope for the community.

Despite being recognized as Uganda’s 24th tribe in the 1995 Constitution, the Banyarwanda people have faced persistent challenges, including discrimination in accessing citizenship and travel documents. Many have been unfairly questioned about their Ugandan identity, making it difficult for them to secure essential services such as healthcare, education, and employment.

The Council remains at the forefront of advocating for equal rights for the Banyarwanda people, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect. Through its legal support, educational efforts, and policy advocacy, the Council is committed to addressing the issues of land ownership, business registration, and equal access to security services.