Speaking at the press ahead of Christmas Day, the Archbishop addressed several critical societal issues, urging families to prioritize their finances, uphold morality, and foster harmony.

Archbishop Kaziimba appealed to families to practice financial prudence during the festive season, emphasizing the ongoing economic challenges. “Christmas is not a season for eating as if you have never eaten,” he cautioned. “Reduce your spending, because just one day will be gone, and you need school fees for your children. Inflation is still very high and affects us all. Be wise about your spending this Christmas.”

He further encouraged parents to prepare adequately for the upcoming school term in January.

The Archbishop also expressed concern about the misuse of social media, calling for a shift in behavior. “Some people have made it a habit to abuse others on social media. I encourage you to use it for networking, research, and education, not for attacking each other,” he said. He decried the targeting of religious leaders online, describing it as “a shame.”

Addressing law enforcement, Archbishop Kaziimba called for humane practices. “I call upon security forces to use godly and humane means while enforcing the law. Let us revise our moral fiber and live in harmony because the Son was born to give us peace.”

With schools on holiday, the Archbishop urged parents to remain vigilant about their children’s activities. “Do not just allow them to watch TV all the time. Engage them, keep them busy, and teach them the values they need to embrace,” he advised.

He warned against individuals attempting to lure children into immoral acts such as homosexuality through money and sponsorships. “I urge the government to set up a simple system whereby children can report these individuals to the relevant authorities for investigation and action.”

Archbishop Kaziimba appealed to parents to raise boys into God-fearing men who respect women, noting this as a way to combat gender-based violence. “Let us raise a new generation of boys who hold and respect the women in their families to put an end to the majority of gender-based violence in this country. But also, don’t forget the girls. Some women are also becoming dangerous to men.”

The Archbishop unveiled the Church of Uganda’s theme for 2025, “Imitating God’s Goodness by Doing Good,” inspired by Galatians 6:9. He urged Christians to embody this virtue in their daily lives.

He reminded families to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas, drawing inspiration from the story of Mary and Joseph, who took responsibility for the health and spiritual life of their son, Jesus. “Parents, watch over your children during the school holidays, spend time with them, and disciple them. Just as God gave His only Son to us at Christmas, you must also give yourselves sacrificially to your children.”