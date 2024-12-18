The Church of Uganda has handed over Busoga University to the Ministry of Education and Sports. The former private, church-founded institution will now be developed as a public university in the Busoga region.

At a ceremony hosted at Nakasero State Lodge on Tuesday, Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kazimba formally transferred the university to the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Janet Museveni.

The handover included a 215.4-acre land title, a Memorandum of Agreement between the Government of Uganda (represented by the Ministry of Education and Sports), the Registered Trustees of Church of Uganda, and Busoga University Limited. The Auditor General’s Report, which verified the assets and liabilities of the former university, was also presented.

Notable attendees included First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, Third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Nakadama, and several Cabinet Ministers: Matia Kasaija (Finance, Planning and Economic Development), Jacob Oboth Oboth (Defence and Veteran Affairs), Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, and JC Muyingo (State Minister for Higher Education). Also present were the Katukiro of Busoga Kingdom Dr. Joseph Muvawala, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, Bishop Hannington Suubi of East Busoga Diocese, and Bishop Patrick Wakhula of Central Busoga Diocese.

First Lady Janet Museveni expressed gratitude to the Church of Uganda for donating the land to establish the public university. She highlighted the significance of this moment as the beginning of a government-established university in the Busoga region.

“We thank God for how far He has brought us in the process of establishing a public university in Busoga region. We can confidently say, ‘Ebenezer, thus far has the Lord brought us!'” she said.

She explained that the government’s acquisition of Busoga University came in response to stakeholders’ appeals after the National Council for Higher Education revoked the institution’s provisional license in 2017.

She thanked President Museveni for his responsiveness to public needs and commended the Presidential Committee, led by Hon. JC Muyingo, for their feasibility study and guidance on the takeover.

“Now that the land is available for Government to make the investment, we hope to move faster with the establishment of this university,” she said, adding that the government will begin improving the infrastructure to meet university standards.

Mrs. Museveni reported that the government has settled most of the inherited liabilities. “Out of the verified liabilities of Shs. 15.2 billion, only Shs. 7.05 billion remains unpaid and this will be handled as soon as possible,” she said, noting that the dissolution of Busoga University Limited would soon be completed.

She urged all stakeholders to remain patient as the process reaches its conclusion.

The First Lady then transferred authority to the Task Force Management Committee, which will oversee the university on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Sports. She asked the committee to complete the establishment process and called for stakeholder cooperation.

Citing Isaiah 58:12, she encouraged everyone to contribute to building Busoga University with excellence and integrity.

Archbishop Kazimba noted widespread support for the university’s transition to public status. “I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to His Excellency the President of Uganda, General Yoweri Museveni, for fulfilling his pledge of taking over former Busoga University,” he said.

He encouraged the faithful to maintain the values of compassion, forgiveness, and service that characterized the Church of Uganda’s involvement.

“As we embark on this new chapter, let us remain steadfast in sharing knowledge, commitment to community transformation, spreading love, justice, forgiveness and peace,” he added.

Kazimba expressed hope that the public university would maintain its academic excellence while becoming more responsive to society’s needs. “We envision a university that is not only a centre of learning but also a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement—and above all, a university which aligns with the Nation and Church’s core values of serving the common good and promoting the well-being of all citizens who put God first,” he emphasized.

As founders, he requested that the Church of Uganda maintain permanent representation on the University Council. He also asked the government to expedite settling the remaining liabilities and compensation for verified assets.

Canon Edward Gaamuwa, speaking for Busoga University Limited, expressed appreciation for all contributions toward the long-awaited government takeover.

He recounted that the late Bishop Bamwoze founded the university in 1993, working with the Board of Governors of Busoga College Mwiri. The institution opened to students in December 1999 after receiving its Tertiary Institution License.

Gaamuwa urged the government to resolve outstanding liabilities and clarify the status of students who haven’t graduated since 2018.

Prof. Tabuti John Robert, who chairs the Task Force Management Committee, thanked key stakeholders for their role in establishing the public institution and expressed hope for the Church of Uganda’s continued involvement.

The ceremony was also attended by MPs Iddi Isabirye (Chairperson, Busoga Parliamentary Caucus) and James Kubeketerya (Chairperson, Parliament’s Committee on Education and Sports), alongside representatives from the Church of Uganda, Busoga University Limited, the Auditor General’s Office, Ministry of Education and Sports, UPDF, Uganda Police Force, and local government leaders from Jinja, Iganga, Kamuli, and Bugiri.