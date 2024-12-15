Kisoro District – Police are investigating a tragic case of mob justice that claimed the life of a businessman in Shozi Village, Gahiza Parish, Nyakabandde Sub-county, Kisoro District. The victim, identified as Harerimana Charles, 30, was fatally assaulted by a mob after being accused of conning a friend in a fake dollar scheme.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 13, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., and was reported the following day by Tumushiime Rose, a 28-year-old resident of Shozi Village.

According to preliminary police investigations, Harerimana had reportedly lured his long-time friend, Mutese Ezra, into a scheme involving counterfeit U.S. dollars. Mutese told police that on December 11, 2024, Harerimana claimed to have United Nations-stamped dollar bills that could be converted into usable currency using a special chemical. Harerimana and his accomplice, identified as Abomugisha Jonas, demanded UGX 23.4 million for the chemical, with Mutese agreeing to pay half of the amount.

Two days later, on December 13, the three men met at Three-Way Gorilla Resort in Kisoro Town. Abomugisha brought a grey bag containing a safe and demonstrated the alleged process using protective gloves and a mask. Mutese, kept at a distance, handed over UGX 11.8 million but grew suspicious after being denied direct access to the money.

Realizing he had been duped, Mutese later confronted Harerimana and Abomugisha at a fuel station in Kisoro Town. When the two refused to refund his money, Mutese raised an alarm that attracted an angry mob.

The mob violently attacked Harerimana and Abomugisha, despite police arriving at the scene to intervene. While Abomugisha was rescued and detained, Harerimana sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Kisoro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police spokesperson for the Kigezi region, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed the incident and outlined the steps taken by law enforcement.

“The scene was documented, and statements were obtained from relevant witnesses. A postmortem was conducted at Kisoro Hospital, and one suspect is currently in custody at Kisoro Police Station,” said Maate.

Recovered items include a grey bag containing a safe, suspected fake U.S. dollars stamped with UN markings, and used white gloves believed to have been part of the con operation. Abomugisha has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, and investigations are ongoing.

ASP Maate condemned the act of mob justice, urging the public to report suspected criminals to the authorities instead of taking the law into their own hands.