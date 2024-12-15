The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, who also serves as the Director for Busoga Field and Chairperson of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Women’s League, made her remarks yesterday, Saturday, 14th December, during the closure of the 5-day Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church Busoga Field Women’s Ministries Congress Annual Event at Busoga High School in Kamuli Municipality, that centred on the Theme of: “Women in Mission and Discovering Our Potentials”.

Busoga Field Women Congress is an annual event that brings together Adventist women from different districts of Busoga to strengthen their faith in Christ, their families, and economic transformation.

The event attracted over 700 women participants from 17 different places of SDA church Zones of the Busoga sub-region.

Minister Babalanda urged the women to help their husbands to eradicate poverty in their families by using available opportunities that the Government has put in place. Poverty is a curse that we need to fight in our families and as women, we are pivotal in the economic transformation of our homes.

“Start with small projects like layering chicken, goats, and growing vegetables; this will help you to transform faster because these things have local markets and do not take a longer period,” She advised women.

“Men normally need wives who contribute to the development of homes, not just wait to be given everything. Men are always stressed by the high demands of the family, therefore, as women, we need to assist them to reduce the domestic violence that is caused by poverty pressure and the high family demands attached to the head of the family. Failure to do so, men will divorce women, and many shall end up single mothers and endless fights in their families,” She said.

“The government has put in place several programs, i.e. Emyooga, PDM, and others, as in trying to fight poverty in our communities; let us embrace them and say no to poverty in our families, communities, regions, and the nation as a whole. We need to believe in Christ and pray to God as we work. We can only be blessed from sweat, no free things,” Minister Said.

“President Museveni is ever on the ground to make sure that Ugandans transform to the money economy and improve their livelihood, you all see how he is moving different regions to monitor and assess the Emyooga and PDM performance, this is all done to fight poverty, let us utilise these opportunities to fight poverty,” She Said.

“We should always pray to God to bless our initiatives and enterprises. When you get PDM Money, pray to God to bless your start-up.”

Minister used the same platform to extend her heartfelt condolences to the people of Busoga, the country at large, and the family in particular for the demise of Hon. Dr. Frank Nabwiso. She praised the late Nabwiso’s legacy and prayed for his soul.

Pastor Dr. Kajura Jimmy, President of Busoga SDA Church Diocese, in his speech, thanked God for enabling them to host Busoga SDA Church Women’s Congress 2024 successfully without any challenge.

“We invited women in this congress to show them how the Bible tells them to support their husbands in transforming the families rather than waiting for men all the time. Women are key in developing families and communities,” He said.

The congress was declared closed by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.