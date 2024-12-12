A patriotic Ugandan has offered to donate 50 acres of land to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to be used for waste management.

The offer comes at a time when KCCA is struggling to manage waste in the city following a disaster in Kiteezi landfill that left tens of Ugandans dead a few months ago.

In a document seen by this website that was addressed to the Prime Minister, Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Area Affairs, the Attorney General,among others, Mr. Jimmy Ddungu, the Proprietor of Fusion Oils Uganda SMS Limited, said his land along Mityana Road was one of the two properties initially prequalified to be bought by KCCA for waste management but without clear explanation, it was ignored and the authority shifted interest to another land which is more expensive and unsuitable.

He says he is selling his land at Shs80 million per acre as compared to the Shs130 million of the other prequalified land.

“As a matter of fact,these KCCA people will make the government lose over Shs10 billion and the land KCCA wants to buy is a slope that might become another Kiteezi and more expensive,” he said in a letter dated 29th November, 2024.

“The same land which KCCA wants to buy is in High Court where one Nakkazi Lillian is contesting ownership of the said land.”

Now, according to Mr. Ddungu, he is willing to donate 50 acres of his land if KCCA allows to buy the remaining part of the land at a rate that can be further discussed downwards.

“I’m also giving the government a one year grace period in which they can start paying me since I’m aware that the government is struggling financially.My offer upon agreement, KCCA will immediately start to pour the waste until a time of one year when they can finally pay me. My land is fully surveyed with a proper survey report.”

He added that he owns vast lands and the offer is part of his Corporate Social Responsibility to Ugandans.