During the landmark public conference convened byProgram, the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development (MoGLSD), in collaboration with the Expanding Social Protection (ESP) and Research and Action for Income Security (RAISE), experts and highlighted the critical role of social protection in ensuring the well-being, dignity, and economic security of the elderly population in Uganda.

The call comes amid growing concerns about the vulnerability of older persons in the face of economic hardship and limited access to essential services.

The conference under the theme – Towards Universal Coverage: Social Protection as a Right for All Older Persons held at the UMA Multi-Purpose Hall, UMA Lugogo Showgrounds, provided a platform to discuss existing challenges, opportunities and to strategize for accelerated action toward universal social protection for Uganda’s older population.

Speaking during the event on Wednesday, Angella Kasule Nabwowe, the Executive Director of ISER underscored the importance of Social Protection for older persons. She noted that older persons in Uganda continue to face multiple and intersecting vulnerabilities, with 48% of older persons aged 65 years above, are living in multi-dimension poverty which threatens older persons ability to live dignified lives.

“Social protection is a right to all older persons and the government must prioritize it to ensure that older persons live dignified lives. Social protection isn’t just policy it’s a lifeline for dignity and security,” she said.

Kasule however revealed that older persons in Uganda face multiple barriers in accessing social protection which severely impacts their ability to live with dignity. Among the challenges she highlighted are; Limited coverage, inadequate funding, limited awareness, Accessibility Barriers, limited Social Protection Packages and lack of a binding law.

“Pensions inadequate to meet basic needs; with the budgeted allocation eligible older persons only receive Ushs 25,000 a month, an amount that falls short of getting them above the 2.15 dollar poverty. The amount also does not consider the specific needs of older persons or the current economic realities,” she said.

She added; “Senior Citizens’ Grant (SCG) has made strides, but major gaps remain: Eligibility starts at 80, excluding millions aged 60-79, despite Uganda’s National Social Protection Policy defining an older person as 60+. Life Expectancy: Uganda’s average is 62.3 years. Those who live beyond typically reach only 79meaning very few qualify for SCG.”

As ISER’s research report – Chased Away and Left to Die has revealed, numerous eligible older persons have been left out of the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE), Uganda’s flagship social protection program for older persons and other vital public services because the mandatory requirement for a national ID, as mandated by Uganda’s legal framework.

Prof. Ezra Suruma, delivering the keynote address, echoed the importance of prioritizing social protection, emphasizing that older persons deserve to live in dignity. “There are Ugandans who are living in a ‘subhuman’ state – a less than human state. They cannot access basic human needs: food, shelter, medicine, clothing, clean water because of unemployment, disability, old age, natural disasters, orphans,” he noted.

He highlighted the social contract between citizens and the state, stating that the government is obligated to meet the fundamental needs of all people, including older persons. Prof. Suruma called on the government to utilize a portion of the oil revenues to fund social protection drawing experiences from countries like Alaska and Norway.

“We have made tremendous progress over the years in advancing social protection for older persons in Uganda. When we began in 2011, the SAGE covered only a few pilot districts, but it has since been expanded nationwide. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the lives of our older population. In line with Uganda’s Vision 2040, we envision a Uganda where every older person lives without fear of hunger, poverty, or neglect and social protection is important in realizing this vision.”

Hon.Esther Davania Anyakun, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations the guest of honour at the Conference remarked.

“Social Protection is a national priority. Given that many Ugandans work in the informal sector, therefore government is dedicated to strengthening social protection for all citizens, ensuring everyone is covered. Our older generations, who’ve dedicated their lives to this nation, deserve to live in dignity, free from worry.”

On the issue of the amount of money, the minister assured the older persons that as of now government can give that amount since it’s entirely based on making sure such money could help the older persons to buy shop, sugar, and paraffin.

Meanwhile, Allana Kembabazi, the Programs Manager ISER, made a call that the government should increase funding for social protection. The UGX 25,000 provided to older persons aged 80 and above is insufficient to meet their basic needs. “The government should consider lowering the eligibility age to 60, particularly to include those from the informal sector or without access to any form of social security.”