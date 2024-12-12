In a dramatic rescue operation, police in Mbarara City North Division, in collaboration with the Flying Squad Unit, have successfully recovered a four-month-old baby, Musika Ayan, who was abducted on December 9, 2024.

The child, son of Namatovu Sifa and Bombo Bruhan, residents of Rwebihuro Cell, Rwimigina Ward, Mbarara City, was found on December 10, 2024, at about 1:19 PM in Kagaga Parish, Igarama Subcounty, Isingiro District.

The harrowing ordeal began when Musika was abducted from his caretaker while his mother worked as a vendor at Koranorya Market. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ainamani Mackline, allegedly tricked the caretaker into leaving the child unattended by sending her to a shop to purchase yogurt. Upon the caretaker’s return, both the suspect and the baby were gone.

According to SP Samson Kasasira, the PRO for Rwizi Region Police, a swift and coordinated effort was launched to locate the child. The Flying Squad Unit tracked Mackline to Isingiro District, where she was apprehended and the baby safely recovered.

Investigations revealed that Mackline had allegedly kidnapped the child to deceive her estranged husband. After separating from her husband, Mackline falsely claimed she was pregnant and later fabricated a story about giving birth. Under pressure from her husband and mother-in-law to produce the baby, Mackline resorted to abducting Musika and presenting him as her own.

Fortunately, Musika has been reunited with his mother, bringing relief to his family and the community.

Police have issued a warning to the public, urging parents and caretakers to remain vigilant about their children’s safety. “We caution members of the public to remain alert regarding the movements of their children and those around them,” authorities stated.

The suspect is now in police custody, awaiting further investigation and legal action.