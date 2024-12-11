KABALE: Zadock Tumuhimbise, the Chairperson of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), has sounded the alarm over the government’s selective salary enhancements for science teachers, cautioning that the disparities are eroding teacher morale and threatening the future of Uganda’s education sector.

Speaking during the 19th Annual Delegates’ Conference for teachers, held on Tuesday at Agaba Center in Kabale Municipality, Tumuhimbise criticized the government for failing to address the inequities, which have left many teachers demoralized and forced some to abandon the profession altogether. The conference was themed “Valuing Teachers’ Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education.”

“Despite raising concerns and fighting against these disparities, the government has failed to address them,” Tumuhimbise said. “This has led to significant demotivation among teachers who were excluded from the increments, resulting in many opting to leave the profession.”

He revealed that some teachers, disheartened by the wage gap, have shifted to alternative livelihoods, including boda-boda riding, farming, mobile money services, or domestic work abroad. Tragically, he noted, others have succumbed to stress and financial struggles, with some cases leading to suicide.

“As a country already struggling with teacher shortages and high mortality rates among educators, we cannot afford to lose more teachers,” Tumuhimbise warned.

He urged the government to urgently resolve the disparities, improve working conditions, and enhance salaries for primary school teachers and those teaching arts and humanities in post-primary institutions. These measures, he said, should be reflected in the upcoming Financial Year 2025/2026 budget.

The Union has formally written to the Head of Public Service, highlighting growing anxiety among teachers and calling for immediate action to avert further attrition.

The conference’s guest of honor, Workers’ MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara, echoed Tumuhimbise’s concerns, describing the selective salary increases as unjust. He called for immediate measures to end the disparities in the education sector.

“It is unfair to prioritize certain groups of teachers while neglecting others. The government must take steps to ensure equity within the profession,” Rwakajara stated.

The issue of teacher pay disparities has been a contentious topic, with science teachers receiving substantial salary increases while their counterparts in arts, humanities, and primary education remain underpaid.

Tumuhimbise warned that unless the government takes swift action, the resulting demotivation and attrition will have lasting consequences on Uganda’s education system.

The conference concluded with a call for renewed government commitment to equitable pay and improved teacher welfare as a cornerstone of quality education in Uganda.