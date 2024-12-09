The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has said effective service delivery is critical in promoting economic growth, reducing poverty and enhancing the overall quality of life.

“As public servants, you play a critical role in ensuring that our citizens receive efficient, effective and responsive services,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today while officiating at the opening of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCCs, Deputy RDCs/RCCs, Assistant RDCs/RCCs, DISOs and RISOs in Bugisu and Bukedi subregions held at Wash and Wills Hotel, Mbale City.

Hajji Kakande also reminded the participants that RDCs and DISOs are the eyes and ears of the government in the districts and their leadership as well as guidance are essential in ensuring that the government’s development initiatives are successfully implemented and that the needs of Ugandans are addressed.

He further advised the participants to work closely with other stakeholders such as the local government officials, civil society organizations and the private sector to monitor government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) to improve the livelihoods of the citizens.

“You should also promote security and stability in your respective districts and work closely with security agencies to address any security threats that may arise,” he said.

“You should also focus on fighting corruption and ensuring that government resources are used efficiently and effectively. Also support the development of infrastructure including roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure that is essential for economic growth and development.”

To achieve this, Hajji Kakande opined that the commissioners should be proactive and innovative in their approach to addressing the challenges facing their respective districts.

“You must also be accountable and transparent in all aspects of your work. It is crucial that you effectively communicate the various government interventions aimed at improving the lives of our citizens. As leaders, you play a pivotal role in popularizing these interventions in your districts. Your team efforts will help to increase awareness, promote ownership and ensure the success of these initiatives.”

Hajji Kakande further called upon the commissioners to mobilize for President Museveni ahead of the 2026 general elections.

“As we approach the 2026 Electoral year, it’s essential that we rally our supporters and promote the National Resistance Movement (NRM) agenda in Bugisu and Bukedi. The NRM party has a proven track record of delivering on its promises and we must ensure that our people are aware of the progress so far made. Let’s work together to ensure that our people are informed, engaged and motivated to support the NRM in the 2026 elections.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande called upon the participants to prioritize security in their respective districts.

He said the safety and well being of Ugandans is Paramount and it is their collective responsibility as leaders to ensure that the citizens feel secure and protected.

“I urge you to work closely with the security agencies to identify and address the root causes of insecurity in this subregion. It is essential that you engage with the communities and encourage them to take an active role in promoting security.”

On the issue of environmental degradation, Hajji Kakande revealed that the challenge has led to landslides and loss of property and lives in the region.

“There’s a call for urgent sustainable practices to mitigate the effects of climate change.”

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe highlighted the objectives of the capacity building workshop.

She said during the workshop, the Commissioners and DISOs are reminded about their core mandates of supervision, monitoring and effective representation of the Central Government and H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda.

“It also aims at refocusing you to critical and prioritised government programs, policies and projects where you should adhere to set objectives and ultimate goals,” she said.

Maj. Asiimwe added that the workshop aims to equip the RDCs and DISOs with more appropriate skills and tools to enhance their operations in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

“For us as the Secretariat, we want to thank you for always making capacity building key for the efficiency and effectiveness of our officers,” she added.

Ms. Asumin Nasike, the Mbale City RCC and Bugisu regional whip assured Haji Kakande that the security situation in the region is calm.

The RCC also thanked the President for reappointing Hajji Kakande as Secretary Office of the President.

“We thank the Office of the President for always guiding us on how to do our job. We also thank the Minister for Presidency, for closely monitoring us and ensuring that we are up to the task,” she said.