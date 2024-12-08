A total of 117 officers from the Uganda Police Force, including 32 women, have commenced pre-deployment assessment tests in preparation for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The assessments include reading comprehension, report writing, driving, and shooting skills.

The officers are being evaluated for individual mission service and will also serve as part of specialized police teams (SPTs) for a one-year deployment. These teams will contribute to peacekeeping and stabilization efforts in Somalia.

The chief guest, Deputy Director Operations, Commissioner Okosh Simon Peter, emphasized the importance of discipline and integrity, urging the officers to uphold these values throughout the assessment process and during their international peacekeeping roles.

Commissioner of Police Polly Namaye, head of Peace Support Operations for the Uganda Police, expressed confidence in the officers’ abilities. She encouraged them to serve as exemplary ambassadors of peace while carrying out their duties in Somalia.

The team is led by ACP Emmanuel Lithakong Ntalaba, from African Union Commission – Peace Support Operation Division. This is to ensure that the deployment aligns with AU standards and objectives.