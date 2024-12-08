President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the 38.2 km Kikorongo-Bwera-Mpondwe Road in Kasese District. This ceremony marks a new era for the people of Kasese, who have long awaited the repair of this vital road connecting Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The project, expected to be completed in one year, has been awarded to Dott Services, a leading local construction firm known for its world-class engineering projects. Dott Services is also involved in significant roadworks in the neighboring Congo, which have boosted business and economic activity in the region.

In 2021, President Museveni and Congolese President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo commissioned a 243.7 billion shilling (233 km) road project in the DRC, also contracted to Dott Services, based in Kabirizi, Kasese District.

Local residents praised the decision to award the contract to a familiar company already on the ground, contrasting it with the Uganda National Roads Authority’s earlier nomination of the lesser-known M/S Shadong Hi-Speed and Bridge International Engineering Co. Ltd.

“I’m extremely happy that President Museveni finally answered our prayers by flagging off this project. We wanted the road rehabilitated and for it to be given to Dott Services Limited, who are already here in Kabirizi with the necessary equipment for the Congo roads. This means they won’t waste time setting up operations like new contractors often do,” said Kule Anatoli Murabyo. He emphasized the urgency of completing the roadworks on time, as it is crucial for their businesses and livelihoods.

This road was last constructed between 2006 by SBI International, and over the years, it has become increasingly impassable, with numerous accident blackspots due to rampant potholes.

After the flag-off, President Museveni attended a Thanksgiving ceremony for Gen. Wilson Mbadi and Hon. Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, congratulating them on their ministerial appointments and commending their dedication and hard work.

In his remarks, President Museveni highlighted four key points for the people of Kasese, emphasizing that peace is essential for Uganda’s development.

“Development means little if individuals remain hungry and poor. We must actively pursue wealth within our homes. Now that we have addressed the Mpondwe road issues, I call upon all of you to utilize land effectively to maximize income while protecting our natural resources, particularly parks and forests, which are crucial for tourism and environmental balance,” Museveni stated.

The rehabilitation of the Kikorongo-Bwera-Mpondwe Road is anticipated to improve transportation and boost trade between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This project is part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance infrastructure and promote economic development.