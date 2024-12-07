As the festive season gets closer, different companies are giving back to society to spread festive cheer among the public and their customers.

One such is Eldorado Company Limited which donated to children at Noah’s Ark Village in Garuga Entebbe under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as a way of giving back to the community they operate in.

Speaking during the handover, Robert Omony, the director of Eldorado said the company firmly believes that success is meaningful when it is shared.

“We provided essential needs and educational resources. Additionally, we organized interactive sessions and activities that brought smiles to their faces and created lasting memories.”

He added: “Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is deeply ingrained in our values. We strive to create a positive impact in the communities where we operate, contributing to their growth and well-being,” he said.

He said their collaboration with Noah’s Ark Village reflects their dedication to supporting vulnerable children.

“Noah’s Ark Village has provided care and love to orphaned and abandoned children for years, and we found their mission to align perfectly with our values. We joined hands to ensure that these children receive the care, attention, and opportunities they deserve.”

The team’s visit to the centre encompassed various initiatives aimed at uplifting the lives of the children at Noah’s Ark Village.

The impact of the visit was heartwarming. The children’s lives were enriched by the support they received.

Omony called upon other companies to borrow a leaf and do the same as a way of cementing their brands in different places and also giving back to the people who have supported them over time.

“We encourage fellow businesses to embrace Corporate Social Responsibility as a cornerstone of their identity. It is not only about giving back; it is about fostering a sense of purpose and leaving a lasting legacy. Every contribution, no matter how small, has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of individuals and communities.”

Eldorado’s partnership with Noah’s Ark Village is a testament to the power of collaboration and the transformative potential of Corporate Social Responsibility.

As businesses such as Eldorado take steps to uplift their communities, they inspire others to follow suit, creating a ripple effect of positive change that transcends corporate borders.

Eldorado is a prominent name in the corporate landscape. It is the mother of Premier Bet Uganda well known to everyone in the corner of sports betting.