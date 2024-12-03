Kampala, Uganda – Indomie Instant Noodles has been honored as the Most Preferred Noodles Brand in East Africa at the prestigious East Africa Brand Quality Awards (EABQA) held on 29th November 2024 at the Golf Course Hotel. This recognition solidifies Indomie’s position as a trusted and beloved household name across the region.

This marks the third time Indomie has been honored with this award, showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality, affordability, and accessibility. This recognition comes just a week after Indomie was celebrated at the People’s Choice Awards, another accolade the brand has proudly secured three years in a row.

The East Africa Brand Quality Awards celebrate brands that exemplify excellence in leadership, innovation, and quality. This accolade recognizes Indomie’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior products that consistently meet consumer expectations.

While accepting the award, Kennedy Omondi, Principal at Indomie Uganda, expressed heartfelt gratitude: “This award is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our consumers. Ugandans and East Africans have chosen Indomie Noodles because of three key pillars: quality, affordability, and availability. Our brand has consistently delivered on these promises, ensuring Indomie Noodles is accessible everywhere—from the largest supermarkets to the smallest neighborhood shops. Our taste is of global standard, and we remain committed to providing value with every pack.”

Speaking at the event, Patrick Nsubuga, Brand Ambassador for EABQA, highlighted the broader impact of brands like Indomie Noodles on sustainable practices and regional development:

“Tonight, we honor businesses driving innovation, sustainability, and growth in East Africa. Brands like Indomie Noodles embody the transformative power of trade in achieving global goals—eradicating poverty, protecting our planet, and fostering peace and prosperity for all.”

The EABQA is renowned for its rigorous selection process, which involves comprehensive market research to assess brand reputation, customer satisfaction, job creation, and business excellence. As the only awards platform of its kind in the region, EABQA reflects the voice of consumers and buyers across East Africa.