AS the 2026 general elections draw near, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is bracing itself for intense primary elections.

Incumbents at all levels are already facing unexpected challenges from surprise opponents, leaving some veterans of the party feeling uneasy.

Reports emerging reveal that the upcoming elections are already generating a lot of buzz, in all regions from Northern Uganda, Western, Eastern and Central especially with new faces throwing their hats into the ring.

However, the most intriguing contests are undoubtedly Speaker Rt Hon Anita Among versus Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga and Dr. Samuel Oledo versus Hajji Moses Kigongo.

The Among-Kadaga showdown is particularly interesting, given their strong personalities and influence in Ugandan politics.

“…I am not standing for the position of vice-chairperson, Eastern region. I am going to stand for national vice-chairperson, Female. It is the one I am standing for; I am for the whole country, not only for the eastern region…” Among announced her interest.

Kadaga, fondly known as “Mama Busoga,” has been a dominant force in the region, while Among has been making waves as Speaker of Parliament.

The tension between Kadaga and Among is already palpable. Kadaga’s decision to remain conspicuously quiet, despite Among’s veiled jabs, speaks volumes about her strategic approach.

By choosing not to engage with Among’s comments, commentators think that Kadaga may be attempting to rise above the fray and maintain a dignified stance.

Political analysts say this approach could also be a calculated move to avoid giving Among the attention and publicity she might be seeking.

Among’s repeated references to Kadaga as the “old woman from Kamuli” are likely intended to provoke a reaction and undermine Kadaga’s authority.

However, Kadaga’s silence may be depriving Among of the satisfaction of getting a rise out of her.

As the battle for the “Mama Busoga” title and the NRM primaries heat up, it will be fascinating to see how this dynamic plays out.

Will Kadaga continue to maintain her silence, or will she eventually respond to Among’s jabs, are some of the questions supporters are asking, meanwhile the suspense is building.

The NRM National Vice Chairperson (Female) position is the NRM party’s third most powerful political office after that of the National Chairman (Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni) and his Deputy Hajji Moses Kigongo.

On the other hand, the Dr Oledo-Hajji Kigongo contest pits a young, ambitious politician against a seasoned veteran. Oledo’s rise to prominence has been swift, and his challenge to Kigongo’s long-held position will be closely watched.

Dr Oledo, known for his extensive network through regional medical camps has embedded his support across Uganda, is already making strategic moves ahead of the primary elections.

Dr Oledo expressed confidence in the new generation of NRM leaders, saying, “…we young NRM turks are everywhere, coming to change the party’s political narratives…”

He makes a poignant comment likening their bid to the forest and the need to prune old trees to give young ones breathing space as a clear metaphor for the current state of politics in Uganda.

Dr Oledo’s comment can be interpreted as a call for generational change and renewal in the country’s leadership. By suggesting that old trees need to be pruned, he is implying that the old guard, represented by veterans like Hajji Moses Kigongo, needs to make way for younger, fresher leaders like himself.

This comment is also likely aimed at positioning Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo as a champion of change and a representative of the aspirations of Uganda’s youthful population.

By framing himself as a proponent of renewal and progress, Dr Odongo Oledo(former President Uganda Medical Association)is attempting to tap into the desire for change that is widespread among Ugandans.

It will be interesting to see how Kigongo and other veterans respond to Dr Oledo’s comment. Will they interpret it as a respectful call for generational change, or will they see it as a disrespectful challenge to their authority

When contacted, NRM Caucus spokesperson Hon Alex Brandon Kintu, popularly known as “Musayi Muto” (Fresh Blood) declined to comment, saying the party’s roadmap is yet to be updated. Hon Kintu is also the Kagoma North MP in Jinja District.

As the NRM party prepares for its primary elections in the first quarter of 2025, all eyes are on the key players and the surprises that may unfold.

The battle for the title “Mama Busoga” is heating up. Rebecca Kadaga, the current Kamuli District Woman MP and First Deputy Prime Minister, has long been fondly known as “Mama Busoga” (the mother of Busoga).

However, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among now wants to claim this title for herself, sparking outrage among Kadaga’s supporters and loyalists.

Among’s bid for the title is seen as a move to gain popularity and legitimacy in the Busoga region, ahead of the 2026 general elections.

However, Kadaga’s supporters view this as an attempt to usurp Kadaga’s legacy and undermine her authority in the region.

Kadaga’s connection to Busoga runs deep, having served as the district’s woman MP for many years.

She is also a prominent figure in Ugandan politics, having served as Speaker of Parliament from 2011 to 2021.

She had earlier also been the deputy speaker for 10 years.

Among, on the other hand, is the wife of Moses Hassim Magogo, the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and MP for Budiope East in Buyende District.

While she has gained prominence as Speaker of Parliament, her claim to the title “Mama Busoga” is seen as an attempt to ride on Kadaga’s coattails.

The battle for the title “Mama Busoga” is not just about personal prestige; it’s also about political influence and legitimacy in the Busoga region.

The battle for Busoga’s political supremacy has been heating up, with key players like Rebecca Kadaga, Anita Among, Persis Namuganza, and Kasule Lumumba jostling for power.

In 2005, Kadaga’s rise to prominence was facilitated by the run-away former Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister Zoe Bakoku Bakoru and Christine Aporu, who stepped down to allow her to take the seat unopposed.

However, by 2020, Kadaga was facing intense political pressure from within her own backyard, Busoga.

Princess Persis Namuganza, who had previously been a Kadaga ally, surprisingly jumped ship and backed Among, along with Justine Kasule Lumumba.

The soft-speaking but firm Namuganza(MP Bukono in Namutamba district)lost to Kadaga in the NRM vote, securing only 4,943 votes against Kadaga’s 6,776.

Despite the animosity, there have been attempts at reconciliation.

A couple of months ago Kadaga and Namuganza were seen hugging and standing together at an event in Busoga, signaling a possible truce.

However, the rivalry between Kadaga and Among has been particularly intense, with Among launching scathing attacks on Kadaga’s legacy

In a speech at one time in Buyende, Speaker Among questioned Kadaga’s 20-year tenure as Speaker, asking what she had done for the people.

In a veiled attack, Among also urged her audience to “chase away those old women” who were holding them back.

And now, in declaring her intention to take the last political seat away from Ms. Kadaga, the Speaker is declaring her intention to crush her once and for all.

If she took that, the rumors that Ms. Kadaga could still muster enough votes from MPs to take back the House seat in 2026 would also die.

One thing is certain, however: the battle for Busoga’s political soul will be intense, with key players stopping at nothing to emerge victorious.

President Museveni’s warnings against careerism in politics have fallen on deaf ears, it seems.

While the Old Man from Rwakitura has religiously advocated for service with a vision for Uganda’s prosperity and Pan-Africanism, many politicians still view political positions as opportunities for personal gain, power, and prestige.

It’s ironic that quite a number of politicians are more focused on “eating at the high table of Uganda” rather than serving the people.