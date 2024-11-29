Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga delivered the decision, concluding that the evidence presented by the prosecution was sufficient to warrant a response from Lugolobi, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ntenjeru North Constituency.

The charges against Lugolobi arise from his alleged involvement in the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja relief program. The materials, marked “Office of the Prime Minister,” were part of a supplementary budget aimed at addressing development needs in the region.

Instead of being delivered as intended, the iron sheets were diverted and distributed to unauthorized individuals, including Lugolobi, between July 2022 and March 2023.

Prosecution witnesses testified that Lugolobi received over 700 iron sheets, some of which were later discovered at his farm in Baale Sub-county, Kayunga District. Additional evidence linked the materials to a local church and a primary school where they were used for roofing projects.

The prosecution team led by Assistant DPP Josephine Namatovu argued that this distribution amounted to an unlawful handling of public property, contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act.

The court heard from 11 prosecution witnesses, including Geoffrey Seremba, the former Under-Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister. He testified about the initial procurement of the iron sheets and their intended use under the Karamoja development initiative. Witnesses also provided records of directives from the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, which facilitated the diversion of the materials to individuals not listed as beneficiaries.

Lugolobi’s defense team comprising lawyers John Isabirye, Tony Tumukunde, and Rita Asiimwe, argued that he had no reason to suspect the iron sheets were unlawfully acquired, emphasizing that the materials were not specifically marked for Karamoja and were distributed through official government channels. They maintained that Lugolobi had no direct link to the Office of the Prime Minister’s internal operations or knowledge of the allocation’s irregularities.

However, Justice Kajuga noted the absence of a formal requisition by Lugolobi and his apparent lack of inquiry into the materials’ source and purpose, raising questions about his awareness of their intended use. She stated that his experience as a cabinet minister and Member of Parliament should have prompted greater scrutiny.

Concluding her ruling, Justice Kajuga stated that the prosecution had established a prima facie case. She noted that while the evidence does not yet prove Lugolobi’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, it is sufficient to require him to explain his actions.

The judge dismissed the defense’s objections regarding the indictment’s framing, affirming that the particulars provided were adequate to inform Lugolobi of the charges against him.

Meanwhile, the court’s decision means Lugolobi will now have to present his defence in response to the allegations. The case once again is resurrected in the media drawing public attention to issues of accountability and the management of public resources.