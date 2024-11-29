The State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU) has been awarded for their innovation- the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP).

The unit was recognised with a special Award for its innovation that tackles a special problem in Africa during the Innovative Management Awards held during the 43rd African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) round table conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo,Kampala on Thursday 28th November, 2024.

The innovation stood out as one of the final six after a tense competition from over 67 competitors from 36 African countries.

According to Prof. John Mary Kauzya, the Chairperson of the AAPAM Jury, the committee selected the winners based on five criteria which included among others; the significance, socio-economic impact, sustainability and implementation of the innovation.

The President of AAPAM Dr. John. Nakabago said the body leads efforts to strengthen the administrative and management capabilities of African Public Administration systems and it does so through numerous ways such as organising the Innovative Management Awards.

He said the awards recognize persons and institutions in the public service that have made outstanding contributions in the field of Public Administration and Management in Africa.

Dr. Nakabago also thanked the 67 nominees for taking part in the innovative awards.

“We celebrate institutions that demonstrate and promote advanced public management systems and those that make a difference in and beyond Africa,” he said.

The Head of SHIPU, Col. Edith Nakalema informed the gathering that they came up with the digital platform to safeguard investment processes in Uganda, explaining that investment is the backbone of development so it was crucial to protect it.

She explained that the portal offers guidance to investors through access to authentic government sources, gives a comprehensive reporting mechanism for investor inquiries and complaints and offers robust enforcement and follow-up on reported issues, complemented by regular feedback to investors.

She also highlighted that the innovation also deals with systematic corruption that threatens investors confidence and affects economic growth.

Col. Nakalema further expressed gratitude to the AAPAM for recognizing EIPP.

“Like it was clearly stated by the President of AAPAM that this special award is given to an innovation that solves a special problem that cuts across Africa. It means that Uganda’s ICT innovation has managed to fit in the shoes. It’s an honor and a privilege and I thank H.E the President for supporting innovations in the country,” she added.

In the same vein, the Secretary- Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande was recognised with an AAPAM Public Service Award for his distinguished service in the field of Public Administration.

The Minister of Public Service, Hon. Wilson Muruli Mukasa handed over the award to Hajji Kakande.

The Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe said it was not an easy decision to make but they had to carry out a vigorous process.

“We got 72 names, we came up with a criteria to eliminate some of them. The criteria included years of service, achievement, contributions, agility, resilience and dedication to service. After this, we remained with 3 candidates. We then held an online voting that took three days. After the exercise, we got one person- Hajji Yunus Kakande,” she said.

Ms. Nakyobe commended Hajji Kakande who has been in service for the last 42 years for his resilience, tireless efforts and visionary leadership that has shaped policies critical to Uganda’s development.

In his acceptance speech, Hajji Kakande thanked AAPAM for recognizing his contribution towards Uganda’s Public Administration system.

“I’m so happy for AAPAM for recognizing the services I have rendered to this country,” he said.

He revealed that he has been able to reach this far due to his dedication and the trust his superiors have in him.

“In 2018, I turned 60 years old and I was going to retire but I met Madam Nakyobe who told me that I’m not going anywhere. In the same year, I was given a medal as the best performer in service by H.E the President and subsequently I was appointed the Permanent Secretary Office of the President,” Hajji Kakande expounded.

“The President has also just renewed my contract up to November, 2027.”

He also thanked all the people who have contributed to his success in service.

“I want to appeal to the young generation in public service that If you want to succeed in life ,you have to be humble, you must be able to work and create a team with others. You must also be time conscious,” Hajji Kakande who has groomed hundreds of public servants advised.

“Young officers don’t rest if you want to make a difference. Be hardworking and be loyal to your superiors.”

Hajji Kakande who was first appointed Secretary Office of the President in 2018, is one of the longest serving public servants in the country who have served with dedication and utmost integrity.

Prior, the experienced Hajji Kakande served as the Assistant Secretary, Senior Assistant Secretary, Principal Assistant Secretary and Undersecretary-Office of the President.

The Public Service Award recognizes the creative achievements and contributions of an outstanding public servant that has made a difference through effective and responsive public administration.

Full list of winners of the Innovative Management Awards:

1.Special Category Award- Uganda Electronic Investors Protection Portal – Uganda

2. Second runners up- Transforming Procurement in Tanzania- Tanzania

3. First runners up- Digital Decent Life- Egypt

4. Bronze- MAIA – Mauritius Government Chatbot- Mauritius

5. Silver- Implementing a responsive customer centric health insurance scheme- Zambia

6.Gold- Kangata care- Kenya.