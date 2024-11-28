During the District Integrity Promotion Forum organized by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) in Napak District for civil servants, the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Odongo Milton, vowed to continue fighting corruption and increase service delivery in the Karamoja Sub region.

The meeting aimed at promoting integrity among civil servants was conducted at Napak District Local Government Headquarters today.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Napak, Okumu Bedijo James, thanked KACC for the good work they are doing to inform the districts about areas that need improvements when it comes to service delivery and accountability.

KACC presented issues related to health, education, and findings from the Auditor General’s Report.

The LC. V Chairperson -Napak, Mr. Kodet John Paul commended KACC for their monitoring efforts and advised them to continue reporting with evidence.

In the same meeting Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, promised that they will work with the district authorities to organize a Baraza in Napak. This will allow state actors to listen to the issues of the citizens.

Karamoja is an area where poverty levels are high and people are vulnerable. With the fight against corruption, service delivery will improve and value for money will be achieved.

KACC, in partnership with ACCU funded by the Royal Danish Embassy, is implementing a number of activities to celebrate Anti Corruption Week.

GIZ has been funding KACC to train community monitors on the Contract Monitoring System and District Integrity Promotion Forum.