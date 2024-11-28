Uganda Convention Bureau (UCB), a unit under Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), has officially graduated a new cohort of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) industry professionals at a ceremony held yesterday at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The event marked the successful completion of an intensive 12-week training program for these 45 professionals, who are now certified Professional Conference Organizers (PCOs) and event organizers

This bespoke training was designed to equip professionals in Uganda’s MICE sector with the skills and knowledge required to meet international standards and compete on a global scale.

The program, which began in September 2024, targeted Destination Marketing Companies (DMCs), event organizers, suppliers, and other key stakeholders in the MICE industry. By offering both in-person and online training, the program ensured that participants received a flexible and rigorous education that will have immediate and long-term benefits for the industry.

In his remarks during the ceremony, UTB Deputy CEO Bradford Ochieng highlighted the importance of the training in driving Uganda’s MICE agenda forward. “At UTB, we are proud to be part of something practical that we truly appreciate. This tailor-made training has provided the necessary tools to propel Uganda’s MICE sector. We now have professionals who can address issues like seasonality and make Uganda a leading MICE destination,” he said.

Bukenya Henry, the Business and Investment Officer at UCB, also spoke of the significance of the program, urging the graduates to apply their new skills to bring more business to Uganda. “The more bids we win, the more business we secure for the country. This is a wave that has been building, and I urge you to take these skills and elevate this destination to the next level,” he encouraged.

Sarah Kajingo, the Vice Chair Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) said that Uganda will easily catapult to the top five MICE destinations on the continent of Africa, with a growing pool of qualified professionals who are ready to take on major international events.

“Today, we can proudly say that we have 45 professionals who can execute international conferences seamlessly. This is just the beginning, and with the team that has been trained, I hope they will play a pivotal role in executing major events like the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE). You’ve also embraced digital transformation, which is critical for modern event management.”

The graduates were recognized not only for completing the training but for their commitment to transforming Uganda into a premier MICE destination. The MICE industry in Uganda is poised for significant growth, and the successful graduation of these professionals marks an important step toward establishing the country as a top MICE destination in Africa.

With this new group of certified experts, Uganda is positioned to leverage the economic potential of the MICE sector, which can generate substantial revenue by attracting business travelers who spend significantly more than leisure tourists.