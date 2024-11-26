Local Government Authorities have been urged to incorporate philanthropy into the annual strategic plans aimed at fostering Local Economic Development -LED.

The call was made during the stakeholder’s dialogue to discuss Philanthropy whose simplified definition is “Generous Giving” for Development, at White Horse Inn, Kabale.

A number of Dignitaries from the Kigezi Sub-region icluding District Heads of Departments, Political leaders, Civil Society Representatives, and Political Leaders, among others, participated in the dialogue organized by Non-Governmental Organization Kick Corruption out of Uganda-KICK-U; in partnership with the Uganda National NGO Forum, and the Uganda Local Government Association-ULGA.

The theme was “The Potential of Philanthropy as an Implementing Strategy Using Local Economic Development (LED) Policy to Enhance Socioeconomic Transformation in the Kigezi Region

In his presentation, the Executive Director of KICK-U, Mr. Robert Kakuru Byamugisha noted that there were very many individuals and groups of people willing to offer their talents, time, money and other forms of generosity in support of Local Economic Development, but the L.E.D implementors had not included them in strategic planning processes at the District Local Government.

It is on this note that the Kabale District Vice Chairperson Miria Akankwasa Tugume cited the need for all Political leaders and Government technocrats to begin mass mobilization and sensitization about active participation of the communities in implementation of the Local Economic Development Policy.

“For example, if we ask the communities to open the roads themselves and the District comes in with tractors to do the rest of the work, it would solve the problem of locals sabotaging road projects that don’t have budgets for land compensation” she said.

In his closing remarks, the Rukiga District RDC, Zadok Kamusiime commended KICK-U and their partners for organizing “such insightful dialogues” adding that they give factual guidance to the policy makers and implementers. The RDC also welcomed the idea of promoting Philanthropy as a local economic development strategy.

“I was trying to read about Philanthropy, and I realized that is actually one of the values of Patriotism (Love for one’s country) which the NRM has been promoting for years,” Zadok said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Robert Ninyesiga, Program Coordinator of the Philanthropy for Development at the Uganda NGO Forum, revealed similar dialogues were being held in all the sub-regions across the country. He further noted that they would gather all the key ideas raised from the dialogues, and submit them to relevant Policy making institutions in the country.