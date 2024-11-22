A daring attempted robbery at the Pride Microfinance Buwenge Town Council branch was thwarted by the Uganda Police Force’s quick response on Thursday night.

Pride Microfinance is a reputable Deposit Taking Institution (MDI) providing innovative and inclusive financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and communities.

Its regulated and supervised by Bank of Uganda under the MDI Act.

The incident occurred in the wee hours when a group of armed thugs attempted to break into the financial institution.

According to the police, the robbers appeared to have been casing the premises for weeks, gathering intelligence on the security measures in place.

They reportedly struck by cutting a hole in the roof of the building, gaining access to the interior.

Once inside, reports said the thugs disabled the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to avoid detection and made off with two laptop computers and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) drive.

However, their plan to access the strongroom where customers’ deposits worth billions of shillings are kept was foiled by the timely arrival of the police.

The Kiira Regional Police spokesperson, SP James Mubi, confirmed that two suspects are currently in custody, assisting detectives with valuable information. The identities of the suspects have not been disclosed.

The police response was swift, thanks to a tip-off from a vigilant member of the public.

The officers commanded by the Buwenge DPC SP Morris Oyee arrived just in time to prevent the robbers from accessing the strongroom, potentially saving millions of shillings.

The attempted robbery at Pride Microfinance Buwenge has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the need for increased security measures to protect financial institutions and their customers.

The police have used the incident to once again urge corporate companies, financial institutions, businesspeople, and individuals to exercise caution and avoid carrying huge sums of money in cash, as this increases their risk of being targeted.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the police are working to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects who are still at large.

A similar incident happened on the same night in Kampala where they shot dead Albert Cook Tugume a mobile money operator said to be the brother to Doreen Nyanjura the Deputy Mayor Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The thugs also shot at a boda-boda motorist Barnabas Sabiti who died shortly at Mulago hospital where she was rushed.

As the festive season approaches, Uganda is witnessing a rise in crimes, particularly armed robberies and thefts.

This trend is not new, as November marks the beginning of a period characterized by increased criminal activity.

The Uganda Police Force has noted a surge in reported cases of armed robberies, burglaries, and thefts across the country.

This rise in crime is largely attributed to the upcoming festive season, which is often marked by increased spending and celebrations.

To combat the rise in crime, the Uganda Police Force has increased patrols and surveillance in high-risk areas.

The police are also working closely with the community to gather intelligence, through its Crime Intelligence (CI) sector and prevent crimes.