City businessman and developer Hamis Kiggundu has agreed to halt construction activities at Nakivubo Stadium following concerns that the works have negatively impacted the Jugula drainage channel, leading to flooding in surrounding areas.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting chaired by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Acting Executive Director Frank Rusa in the Mayor’s Parlor. The meeting included Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru, representatives from Ham Enterprises, Catholic Church leaders, traders from St. Balikuddembe Market (Owino), and KCCA officials. Discussions centered on mitigating the construction’s impact on the drainage system, a key component of Kampala’s stormwater management infrastructure.

Immediate Suspension and Assessment

Both parties agreed to immediately suspend all construction activities on the Jugula drainage channel. A technical team from KCCA is scheduled to visit the site on November 20 to assess compliance with environmental and legal standards.

“Our priority is to ensure that all developments in the city conform to the law,” said Rusa. “We must prioritize public safety, the well-being of residents, and the functionality of critical infrastructure like drainage systems.”

A recent KCCA report revealed that unauthorized developments at Nakivubo had obstructed the Jugula drainage channel, leading to stormwater overflows that have caused flooding in neighboring areas.

Ham Commits to Compliance

Hamis Kiggundu expressed his readiness to work with KCCA and adhere to technical guidance to resolve the issues. “I am not above the law, which is why I attended this meeting. I am committed to ensuring that my developments align with sustainable practices and do not harm the public,” he stated.

Kiggundu also acknowledged the flooding’s impact on local residents and pledged to restore access to a nearby Catholic Church. He affirmed his respect for the church, saying, “I’m a God-fearing man. I understand the importance of the church and will ensure full access for worshippers, including vehicles.”

Moving Forward

KCCA reiterated its commitment to enforcing urban planning standards and addressing illegal constructions as part of its broader mission to create a sustainable and resilient Kampala. The authority pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to balance urban development and effective drainage management.

The meeting marks a significant step toward resolving the challenges posed by the Nakivubo development while protecting vital city infrastructure.