The Ekkula Sustainable Tourism Awards 2024 were held wonderfully at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala, celebrating Uganda’s strides in sustainable tourism. This year’s theme, “Advancing Sustainable Tourism, Peace, and Green Investments for Improved Livelihoods,” highlighted the critical role of tourism in fostering national development.

Guests also witnessed the transformative projects Africa Tourism and Environment Initiatives is involved in including; the Green Schools project in the Rwenzori sub-region, the Climate Resilience for Karamoja (CLIRK), Voices of Resilience; Batwa against exploitation.

The night’s highlight was the Lifetime Tourism Achiever Award, presented to His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his visionary leadership in transforming Uganda into a leading global tourist destination.

This year’s event also marked the launch of the Ekkula Sustainable Tourism Festival. This festival will be held in different regions of Uganda and showcase Uganda’s diverse cultural and natural heritage. It will culminate in the 8th Edition of the awards and the remarkable achievement of 10 years of Ekkula Awards.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa presided over the ceremony and complimented initiatives like the Ekkula Awards for promoting tourism in the country.

“Tourism is the backbone of our economy, creating employment, attracting investments, and generating foreign currency inflows,” Remarked Rt. Hon. Tayebwa.

Tayebwa revealed that Ugx 55 billion has been allocated to Uganda’s embassies to enhance international promotion, focusing on branding and marketing Uganda globally.

“Our commitment to digitizing the economy and advancing tourism will solidify Uganda’s position as a premier travel destination,” he added.

The State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Hon. Martin Mugarra, also lauded the organizers, emphasizing the importance of platforms like the Ekkula Awards in recognizing the hard work of those contributing to Uganda’s tourism growth.

“The Ekkula Awards continue to inspire excellence in the sector, and the upcoming festival will further highlight Uganda’s tourism potential,” Mugarra said.

The evening saw several deserving individuals and organizations recognized for their commitment to sustainability and innovation in tourism.

Ekkula Sustainable Tourism Awards 2024 Finalists.

Sustainable New Hotel/Eco Lodge of the Year – TABEBUIA SPA AND SAFARI RESORT.

Sustainable Eco Lodge of the Year – KIKORONGO SAFARI LODGE

Sustainable Hotel of the Year – SPEKE RESORT MUNYONYO

Sustainable Tourism Youth Champion – ELIOT MUGISHA

Travel Photographer of the Year – JACOB ZUMA MUKALAZI

Travel Journalist of 2024 – EDWIN KANYESIGYE – GUGUDDE TV

Woman Champion of Sustainable Tourism 2024 – DR. GLADYS KALEMA-ZIKUSOKA

Tourism Ambassador of the Year – VANITAH BUSINGYE FAITH

Sustainable Tour Operator of the Year – KAZINGA TOURS

Culinary Tourism Excellence Award – UGANDA HOTEL AND TOURISM TRAINING INSTITUTE

Cultural Heritage Champion Award – EWAFFE CULTURAL VILLAGE

Wildlife Protection Hero Award NGAMBA ISLAND CHIMPANZEE SANCTUARY.

Inclusive Tourism Champion Award: – VOLCANO COFFEE DEAF ACADEMY

Best Sustainable Destination Award – BWINDI IMPENETRABLE NATIONAL PARK.

Sustainable Tourism Innovation Award – AFRI ART FASHION SHOW

Best Sustainable Airline of 2024: Economy Class Category – UGANDA AIRLINES.

Best Sustainable Airline of 2024: Business Class Category – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES

Special Recognition Award: KAMPALA SHERATON HOTEL

Special Recognition: ZAKIA LUCKY – (Let The Pearl Shine Ambassador)

Special Recognition Award: Agro-Tourism Eco Lodge of the Year – Emburara Farm Lodge

Tourism Honorary Award 2024 Hon DAUDI MIGEREKO

Lifetime Tourism Achiever Award YOWERI KAGUTA MUSEVENI