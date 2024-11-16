Kampala, Uganda – On the 15th of November 2024, the East African School of Taxation (EAST) held its 11th Graduation Ceremony, marking yet another milestone in its journey of nurturing East Africa’s finest tax professionals. With a reputation for producing some of the region’s most accomplished tax experts, EAST continues to be a pivotal institution in shaping the future of tax administration and revenue mobilization in Uganda and beyond.

This year, a total of 190 students graduated, representing a diverse mix of individuals from the private sector, government, and those managing their own tax and legal firms. The graduates join an elite network of professionals who include tax auditors, accountants, lawyers, businesspeople, legislators, and government officials – all equipped with a deep understanding of tax principles essential for both business and governance.

A Legacy of Excellence

The Executive Director of the school, Mr. Akena Godfrey, challenged the graduates to apply their skills with integrity and purpose. “Go out and practice tax, be useful to the nation, and assist your clients to achieve compliance. The country depends on your expertise to streamline tax processes and drive economic growth,” he urged.

The school’s unique curriculum, which emphasizes proactive engagement with tax matters, ensures that graduates are not just equipped with theoretical knowledge but are also trained to anticipate and navigate the complexities of taxation in the modern era. This approach was underscored by Joshua Kato, a proud alumnus and renowned tax advisor, who emphasized the importance of tax awareness in business.

“Tax is no longer a side issue; it has become a critical priority for businesses. Knowing your tax rights and obligations is essential to avoiding the costly consequences of non-compliance,” Kato said.

A Day of Celebration and Honor

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests from both the private and public sectors, further solidifying EAST’s position as a leading institution in tax education. Notable attendees included the Principal Judge of Uganda, Dr. Nzeija, Hon. Justice Asa Mugenyi of the Court of Appeal, and Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Christine Akello. Their presence highlighted the vital role tax professionals play in supporting Uganda’s judicial and administrative systems.

The event was a celebration of not only academic achievement but also the school’s contribution to Uganda’s tax ecosystem. EAST’s focus on fostering a seamless tax administration process benefits businesses, clients, and government agencies alike.

Shaping Uganda’s Tax Future

As Uganda continues to evolve in its economic journey, institutions like EAST remain crucial in developing a workforce that understands the intersection of tax and business. Graduates from EAST are well-positioned to lead in improving compliance, streamlining tax processes, and ensuring effective revenue mobilization.

The East African School of Taxation is not just a school; it is a cornerstone of Uganda’s economic infrastructure, fostering professionals who uphold the principles of integrity, excellence, and service to the nation.

For more information about EAST and its programs, visit eastaxation.com