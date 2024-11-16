Winning the NRM Flag Bearer position or overcoming the party’s candidate in the 2026 elections requires careful planning, strategic execution, and determination.

As the election season approaches, your dream of becoming a legislator should not be derailed by party politics or failure to secure the NRM flag.

After all, the party is no longer as popular or united as it once was. Divisions run deep, trust among its members has eroded, and its influence is now overrated.

Winning the NRM candidate is now easier than before. Defeat as an independent candidate is now impossible, except if you want it. Success depends on your ability to outmaneuver your opponents and connect directly with the voters .

Here’s a comprehensive guide to beating the odds, as an independent candidate on your way to Parliament in Uganda.

1. Be Organized

Stay connected to your voters in the villages. The key is to maintain a grassroots presence so voters feel a direct connection to you. In a mafia-like style, control communication and loyalty by appointing trusted local coordinators who answer only to you. Use personal visits to reinforce loyalty, as people often commit when they feel personally recognized.

2. Don’t Fear the NRM Flag

The flag has become more symbolic than powerful. This is akin to making people believe the “boss” isn’t the only one in charge. Present yourself as the true authority who delivers results, regardless of party affiliation. To many locals, the flag is meaningless compared to their immediate needs. Exploit this disillusionment and show them your leadership is more valuable than a symbol.

3. Build Your Structures

Don’t rely on official NRM agents—they are often double agents and money choppers. Instead, establish your own network of loyal operatives and task them with handling resources and logistics. Keep your team loyal by rewarding them well but monitoring their activities to ensure they don’t betray you.

4. Load Yourself with Cash

While NRM funds are stuck at the top, use your resources strategically to gain loyalty at the grassroots. Distribute cash discreetly through your trusted network. For example, fund small businesses, pay medical bills, or contribute to funerals. On election day, while your opponent’s agents are fighting over party money, your supporters will already be executing your plan.

5. Form a Militia-Like Support Club

Build a team of die-hard supporters who will act as enforcers. Train them to protect your interests, maintain order, and counter any intimidation or interference from opponents. Be subtle: their presence alone should create an aura of authority and discourage opposition activities. However, keep their actions within legal boundaries to avoid unnecessary scrutiny.

6. Identify Yourself as NRM, Though Independent

Portray yourself as NRM-friendly to neutralize opposition from party loyalists. Offer small bribes or gifts to local NRM leaders to gain their quiet support. Think smarter: buying off influential individuals weakens your opponent while keeping you safe from party retaliation. Wear NRM colors but maintain your independence, giving you the flexibility to act as you see fit.

7. Use Local People to Campaign

A proper campaign strategy dictates that outsiders can’t enforce control effectively. Use local influencers who know the terrain and people’s needs. Locals respect their own and will view you more favorably if your campaign is rooted in their community. Reward these local campaigners with opportunities and small financial incentives to ensure their loyalty.

8. Know Local Problems

Focus on what matters most to voters. Winners often solve immediate community problems to win loyalty. For instance, if people need food for survival to vote, not the NRM flag. Some locals want a borehole, not an NRM flagbearer.

9. Why Spend Millions on NRM Primaries?

Primaries are expensive and full of manipulation. Avoid wasting money here—redirect it to your grassroots campaign. Mafia-like thinking says, “Why fight over a title when you can control the field directly?” Let the party candidate win the flag while you focus on winning the voters.

10. Stay Grounded with Your Community

A leader doesn’t hide in an office—they are always seen in the community. Attend events, mourn with the grieving, celebrate with the joyful, and listen to everyone’s concerns. This personal presence makes people feel you are “one of them” and earns their loyalty.

11. Avoid Divisive Politics

Maintain peace within your ranks by uniting people around a shared purpose. Avoid inflammatory language or polarizing tactics that could alienate voters. Instead, position yourself as a unifier who puts people above politics.

12. Train Your Team on Voter Mobilization

Like a mafia network, your team must operate efficiently and decisively. Train them to handle voter mobilization, prevent vote-buying by opponents, and ensure high turnout. Provide them with incentives and clear instructions to execute their roles flawlessly.

13. Prepare for Polling Day Logistics

Polling day is war, and you must control the battlefield. Place loyal agents at every station to monitor the process, counter any attempts at rigging, and report irregularities. Equip them with transport, food, and communication devices to ensure they stay focused.

14. Build Relationships with Key Local Influencers

Cultivate alliances with elders, cultural leaders, and respected figures. This strategy emphasizes controlling influencers to win over communities. Their endorsement is as powerful as controlling votes because they carry immense respect and sway.

15. Run a Smart Financial Campaign

Avoid overspending on handouts. Instead, invest in visible, lasting projects like healthcare drives. You earn loyalty by solving practical problems for the community, ensuring they are seen as protectors and benefactors.

16. Demonstrate Leadership During Crises

During emergencies, step in as the first responder. Whether it’s floods, famine, or disease, being the one who brings solutions makes you a hero. This shows strength and reliability when people are most vulnerable.

17. Create a Grassroots Network

Build a reliable network of operatives at every level of the community. Each person should have a clear role and answer to someone above them. This ensures smooth communication and execution of tasks, keeping your campaign organized and efficient.

18. Control Information Flow: Decide what voters hear about you and your opponents by controlling local media or social networks.

19. Reward Loyalty, Punish Betrayal: Ensure your operatives and voters know you reward support generously and disloyalty has consequences.

20. I’m very sure, you will now miss Parliament because you didn’t want to go there. Goodluck.

The writer is the LC 5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District

Wilfred Arinda Nshekantebirwe

Wilfredarinda@gmail.com