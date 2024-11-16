A quote attributed to Cornel West, an American philosopher, activist, and author and academic, which goes, “…you cannot lead the people if you do not love the people, you cannot save the people if you do not serve the people…” best reflects Presidency Minister Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda’s love for her community and her dedication to serving their needs.

As the 2026 general elections approach, the people of Budiope West in Buyende district are eager to elect a leader who embodies integrity, vision, and a proven track record of service.

Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, a renowned politician and current Minister of the Presidency, stands out as the ideal candidate to represent their interests.

With a remarkable journey marked by resilience, determination, and dedication, Babalanda is poised to make a profound impact in her constituency.

Born on December 25, 1970, in Nalinaibi village, Kamuli district, Babalanda’s entry into politics was not conventional.

She began as a village political mobilizer, working tirelessly to support local leaders, including the Rt. Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, who now serves as First Deputy Prime Minister/EAC Affairs Minister.

Her passion for public service drove her to pursue academic qualifications, and she remarkably re-sat her Senior Four exams in 2017 and completed her A-levels in 2019.

This perseverance earned her a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and Management from Bugema University, an impressive feat that showcases her commitment to excellence.

Hon Babalanda’s political career spans over a decade, with notable appointments including the Deputy RDC Busia, Assistant Head of the NRM National Chairman’s office (Kyambogo), Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs and Presidency Minister.

Her influence extends beyond Uganda’s borders, as evidenced by her recent award from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) for her outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

Described as a visionary leader, Hon Babalanda’s leadership style is characterized by work ethics. Known for her tireless efforts, Babalanda is a workaholic leader who puts the needs of her people above all else.

Through her various roles, she has consistently championed the empowerment of communities, particularly women and youth, and her reputation as one of President Yoweri Museveni’s most influential ministers speaks to her unwavering commitment to ethical leadership.

As a devoted member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hon Babalanda’s faith guides her actions.

Her husband, Samuel Babalanda, a pastor, and their two biological children are a testament to her strong family values.

Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda’s remarkable journey, marked by perseverance, leadership, and a passion for service, makes her the ideal candidate to represent Budiope West in the 2026 general elections.

Her proven track record, vision for empowerment, and commitment to integrity ensure that she will be a transformational leader for her constituency.

Despite being a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and a prominent politician, she has remained dedicated to her duties without letting her personal affiliations influence her decisions.

Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life, regardless of their regional or cultural backgrounds, is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills.

From Busoga to Bukedi, Teso, Karamoja, Lango, Acholi, West Nile, Buganda,Toro, and Ankole, Hon Babalanda has won hearts with her warm smile and genuine interest in the welfare of others.

Her ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and regions has made her a unifying force in Ugandan politics. Hon Babalanda’s commitment to serving the nation, rather than just her party, has earned her widespread respect and admiration.

Her willingness to engage with people from diverse backgrounds has earned her a reputation as a compassionate and inclusive leader.

As the Minister for the Presidency, Babalanda has continued to promote unity and development across Uganda.

She has advocated for wealth creation and Christian values, encouraging church leaders to play a more active role in addressing societal issues like poverty, corruption, and land grabbing.

Her commitment to fostering a value-driven culture and promoting social justice is evident in her work.

Hon Babalanda’s dedication to public service is reflected in her efforts to implement government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and Operation Wealth Creation, which aim to empower communities and promote economic growth.

Her leadership style is characterized by a strong sense of empathy, humility, and a willingness to listen, making her a beloved figure among Ugandans.

Overall, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda’s selfless service and commitment to the well-being of all Ugandans have made her a shining example of exceptional leadership in the country.

As a staunch supporter of the NRM, Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda has earned the distinction of being one of President Yoweri Museveni’s most trusted and valued allies.

Her unwavering loyalty and dedication to the party’s ideals have made her a standout figure within the NRM ranks.

The people of Budiope West can trust that Babalanda, commonly referred to as Mama Budiope, will work tirelessly to address their needs, foster development, and uplift their community.

As the elections approach, one thing is clear: Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda is the leader Budiope West needs to thrive.

Her dedication, expertise, and character make her an exceptional candidate, poised to make a lasting impact in the lives of her constituents.