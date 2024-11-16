By Catherine Nuwagaba

The government has officially launched Manifesto Week, a dedicated period during which each ministry will provide updates on its current service delivery achievements.

The event was held at the Office of the President on Friday, November 15, 2024, with a message delivered on behalf of the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon Robinah Nabbanja by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon.Babirye Milly Babalanda.

Minister Babalanda emphasised the government’s commitment to keeping citizens informed about the progress made under the Manifesto 2021-2026, which is designed to secure a better future for all Ugandans.

“At midterm, the progress of implementation was at 84% of the commitments, comprising 35% (281 commitments) achieved and 49% (395 commitments) ongoing, out of the overall 809 commitments the manifesto promised to deliver by 2026,” Hon. Babalanda said.

Hon. Babalanda further highlighted the government’s focus on deepening socio-economic transformation at the household level, aiming to enhance wealth creation and encourage Ugandans to actively participate in the money economy.

She noted that despite facing numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economic crisis stemming from the war between Ukraine and Russia, and natural disasters such as floods and locust invasions, Uganda’s economy has shown resilience, growing by 6% by the end of the financial year 2023/24.

The Manifesto 2021-2026, under the theme “Securing Your Future,” is broadly structured along five thematic areas of: creating jobs and wealth for all Ugandans; delivering education, health, and water; ensuring justice and equity; protecting life and property; and achieving economic and political integration.

According to Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, the Chairperson of the Manifesto Draft Committee in the Office of the President, out of the 809 promises made to Ugandans in the 2021-2026 manifesto, a total of 281 have already been delivered, 300 are already in progress currently at 84%, and only 133 are still pending.

“The party thinks that 16% will be done by 2026, and they shall have the mandate to lead the country again,” Prof. Kamuntu said.

Mr. Willis Bashaasha, the Manifesto Implementation Unit Director in the office of the President, said the manifesto week will enable Ugandans to get firsthand updates on the progress of the projects designed for them by the government through the manifesto.

“This annual event provides us with an opportunity to celebrate and take stock of the cumulative milestones and achievements of the government on the implementation of this social contract (the manifesto).The Manifesto Implementation Unit is mandated to track and align government policies and plans to the implementation of the Party Manifesto,” he urged.

The unit undertook a midterm review of the NRM Manifesto 2021-26 as a means to provide an accurate and detailed account of the completed, ongoing efforts and challenges faced in realising the commitments set forth in the manifesto.

The event was also attended by the Secretary- Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, the NRM Secretary General,Rt Hon. Richard Todwong, among other officials.