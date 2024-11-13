Speke Resort Munyonyo, a premier luxury destination on the shores of Lake Victoria, has once again captured the spotlight, earning a nomination for Sustainable Hotel of the Year at the prestigious 7th edition of the Ekkula Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards & Exhibitions. This annual event celebrates and recognizes outstanding contributions to Uganda’s tourism sector, with a particular focus this year on sustainability in hospitality.

Competing alongside other prominent contenders, including Aquarius Kigo Resort, Four Points, and Serena Hotels, Speke Resort’s nomination underscores its commitment to eco-friendly practices and environmental stewardship. Known for its lush, expansive grounds and commitment to high standards of service and sustainability, Speke Resort has been a longstanding icon in Uganda’s tourism landscape.

Voting for Your Sustainable Favorite

Fans and supporters of sustainable tourism can make their voices heard by voting in the Sustainable Hotel of the Year category. To cast a vote, visit the Ekkula Awards voting page and select your preferred sustainable hospitality leader.

The 7th Ekkula Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards is set to be a significant event, showcasing Uganda’s commitment to sustainable tourism and celebrating the key players who make the Pearl of Africa shine.