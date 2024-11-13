The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, is set to grace the first-ever Uganda National STEM Education and VEX Robotics Championship.

The event, which marks a significant milestone for the country’s educational landscape, will take place on November 29, 2024, at the National ICT Hub in Nakawa, Kampala.

The event is being organized by the African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd, the driving force behind the Young Engineers STEM Education program in Uganda.

ASIST, which has been at the forefront of transforming education in the country since its establishment in 2016, aims to nurture a new generation of innovators, critical thinkers, and problem solvers. The championship will bring together over 300 students from 30 schools across Uganda, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills in robotics, innovation, and real-world problem-solving.

The championship is designed not only to celebrate the achievements of Uganda’s young minds but also to prepare them for future careers in the rapidly expanding fields of STEM. With 95% of participants reporting an increased interest in STEM subjects and careers, the event underscores the importance of fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking at an early age.

Additionally, the competition offers students an opportunity to develop valuable soft skills, such as communication, collaboration, and time management, all while engaging in hands-on, experiential learning.

A Vision for the Future of Education

According to Arinaitwe Rugyendo, the founder and board chairman of ASIST Ltd, the Uganda National STEM and VEX Robotics Championship marks the beginning of a new annual tradition that will inspire schools across the country to embrace robotics and STEM education in their curricula.

Rugyendo, who also founded the Young Engineers Uganda program, emphasized the importance of nurturing a critical mass of young problem solvers. “Since 2016, our mission has been to nurture the next generation of innovators through a curriculum that supports Uganda’s ongoing efforts to reform its education system,” he said.

The championship will feature robotics competitions in various categories, with teams of students designing and building robots to solve real-world challenges.

Over 40 teams, each representing their respective schools, will compete, showcasing projects that address pressing issues such as climate change, agriculture, transportation, and industrial engineering. The event will not only highlight the immense potential of STEM education but also demonstrate how innovation can drive socio-economic development across Uganda.

Highlighting Real-World Problem Solving

In addition to the robotics competitions, the championship will feature the presentation of five pioneering student projects developed since the inception of the Young Engineers program in 2016.

These projects tackle real-world challenges such as climate change, agriculture, and technology, providing a glimpse into the future of innovation in Uganda.

Mrs. Caroline Kapere Otaremwa, the Chief Operating Officer at ASIST Ltd and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, highlighted the importance of hands-on learning in shaping Uganda’s next generation of innovators.

“This competition is a unique opportunity for students to apply their knowledge to solve real-world problems and develop the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. It’s a celebration of what our children have achieved through the Young Engineers program, and we encourage the nation to support these efforts,” Otaremwa said.

A Global Stage Awaits

The Uganda National STEM and VEX Robotics Championship is organized in conjunction with the globally renowned VEX Robotics World Championship, held annually in Dallas, USA.

The top five performing teams from the Uganda championship will have the opportunity to represent Uganda at the prestigious VEX World Robotics Championship in April 2025, marking a historic moment for the country’s involvement in global robotics competitions.

Uganda has already made waves at the international level, having participated in the VEX World Robotics Championship twice—in 2023 and 2024—where the country’s teams garnered notable success. In addition to securing medals, Uganda’s participation earned recognition for its efforts to mainstream girls in STEM education, underscoring the importance of inclusivity and gender equity in the field.

Transforming Uganda’s Future Workforce

The upcoming championship is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of the power of STEM education to transform Uganda’s future workforce. By providing students with the skills to tackle real-world challenges, the event promises to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

ASIST Ltd’s CEO, Maureen Ayebare Karamagi, expressed excitement about the event, promising a memorable experience for both students and parents.

“This event is a stepping stone towards creating a robust STEM ecosystem in Uganda,” Karamagi said. “We encourage schools and the wider community to join us in this transformational journey.”

As Uganda takes bold steps towards shaping its educational future, the Uganda National STEM Education and VEX Robotics Championship stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to empowering young Ugandans to become global leaders in science, technology, and innovation. The event offers an exciting glimpse into the future of education and the incredible potential of Uganda’s next generation of innovators.

With the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports attending, the event is set to receive national attention, highlighting the importance of STEM education in Uganda’s educational reform agenda and its potential to drive sustainable development.