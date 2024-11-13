Speaking at the closing ceremony, Barbara B. Mutabazi, CEO of Hive Colab, highlighted the program’s achievements as a strong indicator of Uganda’s future potential in the global tech industry.

She noted that Uganda was selected among 54 African nations as the first country to launch this innovative program, a choice that Mutabazi highlighted as a testament to the nation’s growing reputation for fostering innovation. “They were not mistaken in selecting Uganda as the first launch country in Africa,” she affirmed. “Today, we have shown the world why Uganda was chosen, with our young entrepreneurs proving they are ready to compete on a global scale.”

Over the past two years, the YSAU program has transformed the outlook of its participants, encouraging them to think beyond local markets. Mutabazi emphasized this shift in her speech: “Whoever joined this program thinking they would only serve the Ugandan market now has a global mindset. We are no longer operating in silos; our entrepreneurs are building for the world.”

She further highlighted the exposure the startups received by participating in international events like GITEX in Dubai and Morocco. “When we took our entrepreneurs abroad, they showcased what Uganda has to offer. The knowledge exchange has been invaluable, and it has prepared them for competition on a global scale,” Mutabazi noted.

Barbara Mutabazi also spoke about the unique approach taken by Hive Colab in implementing the YSAU program. “We didn’t just bring the program from Korea and dump it into our ecosystem,” she explained. “We localized it to fit the needs of our entrepreneurs, and the results speak for themselves. Our graduates are a testament to the effectiveness of this adaptation.”

The program’s tailored approach has yielded significant results, with participating startups securing investments, forming strategic partnerships, and creating numerous job opportunities. “Your resilience and dedication have been extraordinary,” Mutabazi said, addressing the graduates. “We pressured you, pushed you, and you trusted the process. The impact is evident in the growth and success you’ve achieved.”

Mutabazi underscored that the closing ceremony is not the end but a new beginning for the graduates. “This graduation is just the start. We promised to nurture unicorns out of Uganda, and we are going to hold you to that,” she declared. She reiterated Hive Colab’s commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Uganda, stating, “We stand here not just as Hive Colab but as part of a collective effort of every innovation hub and entrepreneurial support organization in the country.”

The Youth Startup Academy (YSA), a successful initiative originally from Korea, has now taken root in Uganda, fostering a dynamic startup ecosystem. Supported by the Korean government (Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME)) in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and Hive Colab, this program aims to empower over 1000 young entrepreneurs and drive economic growth.

H.E. Park Sung-Soo Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Uganda, emphasized the importance of youth in shaping Uganda’s future. “If you want to see the future of a country, look at its youth. Uganda is a vibrant society with immense potential, but the key challenge is educating and guiding this young workforce to become the engine of economic development.”

He noted that the initiative aligns with Uganda’s upcoming National Development Plan (NDP IV), focusing on inclusive growth, employment, and wealth creation through sustainable industrialization. “Strengthening entrepreneurship is vital to achieving these goals, and the YSAU serves as a crucial platform to support Uganda’s economic ambitions,” HE Park highlighted.

He also underlined the importance of linking startups with scale-ups: “Startups bring innovative ideas and create jobs, while scale-ups drive further job creation and attract investment. Together, they act as a dual engine, propelling economic development and fostering a cycle of growth.”

He affirmed that Korea is committed to making the partnership with Uganda more sustainable and mutually beneficial. “I believe YSAU graduates will play a leading role in this journey. Today is not just a celebration of your achievements but the beginning of a new chapter. Stay true to your vision, take risks, and see both success and failure as opportunities for growth.”

Collin Babirukamu, Director General of E-Government Services at the National Information and Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U), highlighted the pivotal role of young innovators in shaping the country’s future. He emphasized, “You are not just the future leaders of Uganda; you are the present leaders. Your innovations and ideas are driving change today.”

Babirukamu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives, stating, “Move forward with pride and confidence, knowing that the government of Uganda stands with you, fully committed to your growth and success.”

He also underscored the significance of partnerships in achieving national goals, saying, “As NITA-U, we reaffirm our commitment to our partners. We are here to support, nurture, and facilitate the realization of a knowledge-based society for all Ugandans.”

Babirukam highlighted the broader impact of these efforts, noting that they aim to accelerate the social and economic transformation of the Ugandan community. “YSAU) has incubated 1,000 entrepreneurs nationwide, equipping them with essential skills to lead impactful ventures. This year alone, startups have created over 263 jobs, and 24 individuals along with 13 startups have received $200,000 in funding support.”

Escipion Joaquin Oliveira Gomez the Director of Enterprise Competitiveness at ITC stressed the importance of international collaboration to boost Africa’s economic growth. They highlighted investing in technology to enhance enterprise competitiveness and emphasized cultural exchange and educational initiatives as vital for unifying Africa’s image and strengthening its presence on the global stage.