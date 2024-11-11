The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI), located in Jinja City, has made a passionate appeal for UGX 26 billion to support its development plans.

The institute was formerly known as the Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (HTTI) before it acquired a new name of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute expected to be Uganda’s premium training facility for the dynamic tourism and hospitality sector.

This funding will be crucial in completing student hostels, operationalizing its hotel, and enhancing practical training assessments.

Dr. Jane Egau Okou, Chairperson of the UHTTI Board of Governors, made this request during the institute’s 15th graduation ceremony on November 8, 2024.

Due to family commitments, Dr. Egau was represented by Vice Chairperson Ms. Florence Norah Naduk.

Other members of the board whose term is expiring are Samora Semakula, Emmanuel Kaweesi, Ms Aisha Namugaya, Ms Nahinda Beghani, Ms Olive Abwola, Ms Harriet Kizza and Andrew Atim.

The UHTTI Principal Richard Kawere is the board secretary by virtue of his position, while Ms. Florence Norah Naduk is the vice chairperson.

The board, which came in 2021, has put in place standards in accordance with the UHTTI Act 2015 that have helped run the institute.

“…we appreciate the financial support from the government and development partners that has helped in the construction of infrastructures and development of human resources enabling us to offer quality training to our students…”,she appreciated.

Despite funding challenges, Dr Jane Egau told the congregation that they have concluded collaborations with renowned institutions like International Tourism and Hospitality Institute, Salzburg, Noorderpoort Hospitality School Netherlands, and American Hotel and Lodging Education Institute, USA.

Others are Utali College Kenya, International Labour Organization (ILO), Makerere University, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Enabel, and Uganda Hotel Owners’ Association (UHOA).

She reported that the board has also completed the review and development of six programs, restructuring of the institution, and recruitment of new staff.

The UHTTI Board Vice Chair, Ms Florence Norah Naduk, used the occasion to encourage graduates to explore opportunities beyond the Central region, particularly in areas like Karamoja, which is rich in minerals but faces economic challenges.

“…don’t confine yourself to the crowded and very competitive Kampala City,yet there are many opportunities in upcountry towns like in Karamoja…”Ms Naduk who also runs a private training facility in the region urged.

According to experts, Karamoja is actually becoming a hotspot for tourism, with many hotels and facilities springing up.

Located in Northeastern Uganda, Karamoja is being touted as the country’s “last frontier for tourism.”

The region boasts stunning landscapes, unique cultural experiences, and wildlife activities, making it an attractive destination for adventurers.

Kidepo Valley National Park is a major draw, with its breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife, including cheetahs and wild dogs.

Kara-Tunga Tours offers cultural experiences, hiking, and biking opportunities, showcasing the region’s natural beauty and rich heritage.

Information available also indicates that community-based tourism initiatives are also on the rise, providing economic benefits to local communities and preserving cultural traditions.

Despite its potential, Karamoja faces significant challenges, including poverty, limited access to education, and infrastructure deficits.

However, efforts by the government and development partners are underway to address these issues, including government initiatives to improve education and infrastructure.

The Government of Uganda has invested in building schools and providing free primary and secondary education.

International organizations are supporting vocational training, scholarships, and community development projects.

By exploring opportunities in Karamoja and other regions,Ms Florence Norah Naduk says graduates can contribute to the growth of Uganda’s tourism industry while making a positive impact on local communities.

As UHTTI continues to produce highly skilled professionals for the tourism and hospitality industry, experts say supporting its development plans will be crucial in maintaining its position as a centre of excellence.

The CEO of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association, Ms. Jean Byamugisha, in her written speech, praised Hon. Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, for her unwavering support of youth development and employment initiatives.

Ms Byamugisha acknowledged Minister Amongi’s crucial role in providing opportunities for young people, particularly those from vulnerable communities, through the Ministry of Gender’s sponsorship of nearly 200 students in UHTTI’s apprentice course, alongside partners like ILO.

“…Your unwavering support for youth development and employment has provided crucial opportunities for so many young people, particularly those from our vulnerable communities, we are grateful for your steadfast leadership and commitment to this cause…”, she commended.

Neither Hon Betty Amongi nor officials from her ministry attended the Friday graduation ceremony.

Ms. Byamugisha also commended UHTTI for its exceptional hospitality training, stating that the institution’s dedication to the apprentices’ growth and learning has been invaluable.

She encouraged the graduates to take pride in representing Uganda’s vibrant hospitality industry, emphasizing that they are the future leaders, entrepreneurs, and mentors of the sector.

Like other speakers, Ms Byamugisha highlighted the need for increased funding to support UHTTI’s apprenticeship programs, which are vital for developing Uganda’s hospitality industry capacity.

She emphasized that investing in youth development is essential for the country’s economic growth and competitiveness.