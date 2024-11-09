Akol Patricia is a go-getter young woman aged 21, born in Malaba Parish, Malaba Town Council-Tororo District, She is the last born to Omoding Gabriel and Apio Christine. Patricia managed to reach Senior 4 at Great Aubrey SS but through her contribution to school fees which she would get during holidays by earning commission through clearing and forwarding near the Malaba boarder.

Her plans were big, not just by completing S.4 or not pitying herself because she was paying her school fees, her plans were big as she decided to join Uganda College of Commerce for a Certificate in Procurement and Logistics, after her completion and acquiring the certificate, she had plans to enrol for a diploma in Kampala so she acquires more knowledge but these great thoughts were not received well by her family members that included the mother and other siblings.

The family started picking quarrels with her questioning why choose to further education when other family needs are there that she has to contribute to, Patricia was forced to start sharing her earnings with family members, the family members thought she was earning lots of money, this economic force on Patricia affected her mental health and emotional energy since she knew it would affect her financially hence not achieving her educational dreams to further her education. This strain made her declare how she would disappear from home or commit suicide; this declaration towards the mother was taken serious by the Father who reached out to our Community Leader (Delo Godfrey).

When our CL reached out to the girl, he realised indeed the forcing had affected Patricia in a way including family relationships. The CL requested for a family meeting and POWER as a word was broken down, these meetings went on further through deeper conversations. Each of the family member shared their fears but the mother and other family members realised that indeed their actions towards Patricia had hurt her a lot and yet it was not necessary since the Father was previously able to contribute the little he would get without necessarily taking the daughter’s earning that she wanted to save to further her education.

There is positive change in the family, Patricia enrolled for a Diploma and is school (MUBs), the family and the community is continuously encouraged to support young women like Patricia thrive by giving support to their personal decisions and creating a safe environment for them to blossom

In our CL’s voice he says, am very proud of Patricia as she is Determined, Hardworking and most of all empowered due to SASA.

Iyolwa Sub County

Through SASA, Peace thrives!

Peter Owori aged 34 and Hellen Amoit aged 26 are based in Iyolwa Sub County in West Budama- Tororo District. Hellen as a wife always goes on with family chores each day throughout the year but there are days she and her 9-year-old daughter are overwhelmed by the domestic work especially during the peaks seasons of planting, weeding and harvesting. Sometimes she would share her burdens with her husband who gave a deaf ear and sometimes includes physical beating, this strained their relationship as a couple and the husband stopped eating the food she cooked, he ate at the mothers home, they stopped sharing the same bed, if he would want to get intimate, she was called to the bed while she slept on the papyrus mat.

The beatings were intense and the failure to be listened to by the husband triggered Hellen to reach out to the SASA activist who made five visits to the family. During the first meeting Peter showed a negative attitude, he did not want to listen to the activist, the 2nd meeting the activist involved the father of Peter to talk to him, the 3rd meeting the activist had deeper conversations with Peter and Hellen where they freely shared their concerns , the 4th visit reached an agreement to try to move towards change together as a couple and when the activist visited for the 5th time, he noticed or observed that Peter was really supportive at home, they had returned from the garden together and he was splitting firewood as Hellen prepared to cook.

They are a happy couple making every moment matter as a family, more so paying attention, care and mostly respecting each other as they nurture their children.

Hellen is happy that she freely shares her ideas to Peter who shares his too and they come to an agreement as a couple, they say that through SASA, they are both empowered to freely share ideas that has helped their family to progress, currently they are constructing a better house for their family.

Mulanda Sub County

Achieng Margaret aged 37 is married to Ongwen James of Pokanya village, Lwala Parish in Mulanda Sub County. All was well until James started beating the Achieng that made her feel bad, she had reached out to the SASA activist and Fabian (CA) promised to come by at their home so she can talk in detail what was happening between her and the husband (James).

When Fabian listen to her, he offered to support by making a request to James if he would visit their home and have a talk with them, with this kind request, James accepted to talk, the 1st meeting was about blaming each other with lots of complaints.

During the 2nd home visit, Fabian encouraged them to share their complaints in a less violent way which they did talking one at a time, when the CA visited the 3rd time he went to Achieng and James’ home with the husband’s friend whom he trusted, with more support, this visit was much more fruitful as the couple came to agree on how best they would communicate when an issue is at hand in their family, how to care and respect each other and mostly how to use their power in a positive way.

The couple is much happier since they are comfortable with each other in terms of open communication and respect.

The CA and the couple is appreciative of UGANET for the SASA project.