The Ugandan government has set ambitious targets for the tourism sector, aiming to increase annual revenue from $1.6 billion to $50 billion within the next decade.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Col (rtd) Tom R. Butime revealed the plan during the 15th graduation ceremony of the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja City on Friday, 8th November 2024.

The initiative aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan IV (NDP IV), which identifies tourism as a key growth sector.

“…this implies that as a training school, we should be working with other institutions to double the capacity to train the man power to work in the jobs that will be created…”, Minister Butime emphasized.

The plan focuses on sustainable industrialization, human capital development, and private sector growth.

The minister said UHTTI’s graduation of 459 students underscores the government’s commitment to skilling the tourism workforce.

Speaking as chief guest, Butime challenged graduates to exhibit professionalism and customer responsiveness, citing the increasingly competitive global tourism market.

With Uganda’s GDP poised to expand from $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040, the tourism sector is critical to achieving this 10-fold growth strategy.

Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) Principal Richard Kawewe described the 15th graduation ceremony as a landmark event as it’s the first to take place on the newly constructed institute grounds in Jinja City, a dream come true for the local residents.

He told the congregation that the 3-star hotel facility is now 97% complete and will soon be commissioned, while the school infrastructure, including classrooms, computer labs, and a multipurpose hall, is set to be ready by year-end.

This year’s graduation boasts the largest number of graduates since the institute’s inception in the 1980s, with 459 students representing a 50% increase from 2023.

Notably, 191 of these graduates are apprentices who benefited from the partnership between the International Labour Organization (ILO), Ministry of Gender, Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA), and UHTTI

Kawewe emphasized UHTTI’s commitment to the Hands-On Curriculum, aligning with the National Development Plan (NDP) and 10-fold strategy.

He encouraged graduates to maintain the positive values acquired during their time at the institute and strive for excellence through upgrading courses to sharpen their knowledge and careers.

As a devout Christian, Kawewe reminded the graduates to always remember God, quoting Proverbs 9:10, “…The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom…”

This heartfelt congratulatory message reflected Kawewe’s pride in the graduates and his hopes for their future success.

The General Manager of Sheraton Hotel Uganda Jean-Philippe Bittencourt, who also witnessed the ceremony, shared his captivating Uganda experience with graduates of the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) during a recent lecture.

The Brazilian-born hospitality expert, with a French mother and Brazilian father, confessed his instant affection for Uganda’s warm and welcoming people.

His journey to Uganda began with a board meeting at Sheraton Hotel (now his workplace), which sparked a desire to contribute to the country’s growth.

Bittencourt’s initial aspiration for a diplomatic career shifted after pursuing a degree in hospitality.

With a decade of industry experience, he expressed his enchantment with Uganda, citing its numerous opportunities for young professionals.

Addressing the graduates, Bittencourt emphasized the importance of building strong human relations with colleagues, customers, and stakeholders.

He also stressed the need to adapt to the dynamic hospitality industry while upholding universal core values in the current technologically-dominated global community.

The expert also emphasized the importance of prioritizing people-first approach and professionalism in service delivery.

“…we pursue excellence, our reputation of good customer care dates back, we believe in good food and service, we take pride in details, everyday guest experience, how we take care of people ,how we create experiences.. This is what people take in memory forever…”Jean-Philippe Bittencourt gave motivating reference specifically to their services at Sheraton Hotel.

“…Uganda has limitless opportunities for young individuals…,” Bittencourt encouraged and urged the youth to seize these chances, cultivate exceptional interpersonal skills, and remain true to the hospitality industry’s universal core values.

His inspiring professional speech left a lasting impression on the UHTTI graduates, instilling confidence and motivation to excel in their hospitality careers.

Among the graduates included 35 from South Sudan, 69 from Democratic Republic of Congo, 4 from Burundi, and 9 from Rwanda.

This diversity highlights UHTTI’s regional appeal and commitment to developing tourism and hospitality skills across East and Central Africa.

Busoga Kingdom was represented by the Kingdom Tourism and Heritage Minister Princess Hellen Namutamba, who congratulated the graduates upon their new achievements.

Ms Namutamba says that as Busoga kingdom, under the wise leadership of the Kyabazinga HRH William Wilberforce K Nadiope Gabula IV, they will continue to recognise and seek partnerships with all stakeholders with shared values and norms to add value to the region and country as a whole.