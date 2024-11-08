The collaboration is designed to appeal to high-value travellers from the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, leveraging Expedia’s extensive network of 200 travel sites in 70 countries, which collectively attract around 450 million online visits each month.

Launched on November 5, the campaign positions Uganda as a must-see destination, promoting sustainable and immersive experiences that include gorilla tracking, birdwatching, and exciting adventure activities. “Uniquely Yours” aims to emphasize Uganda’s unique combination of wildlife, culture, and adventure, highlighting the country’s dedication to sustainable tourism and conservation efforts.

With Expedia’s digital platform, Uganda gains an exceptional opportunity to connect with travellers who are looking for meaningful and memorable experiences. A dedicated landing page for Uganda on Expedia’s website will showcase the natural and cultural treasures of the “Pearl of Africa.”

The campaign will feature thoughtfully curated content, including vibrant images, engaging videos, suggested itineraries, and storytelling that vividly captures the Ugandan experience.

Expedia’s broad reach also encompasses a network of over 100,000 travel agents and 168 million loyalty members worldwide, allowing UTB to engage with travellers who are not only ready to book but also seek destinations that provide authentic and value-driven experiences.

Key Attractions in Focus: Gorilla Tracking, Birdwatching, and Adventure

As part of the campaign, Uganda’s renowned tourist attractions are highlighted prominently.

Mountain Gorilla Tracking: Uganda is home to over half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, primarily located in the UNESCO-listed Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. The “Uniquely Yours” campaign invites travellers to seize this rare chance to observe gorillas in their natural habitat, an experience that is both profoundly moving and vital for conservation efforts.

Birdwatching Paradise: With an incredible 1,080 bird species (approximately 11% of the global total and 50% of Africa’s bird species), Uganda stands out as a premier destination for birdwatchers. The campaign will highlight popular birdwatching spots such as Queen Elizabeth National Park, Mabamba Swamp, and Murchison Falls National Park, showcasing unique species like the Shoebill Stork and African Grey Parrot.

Adventure Tourism on the Nile and Beyond: Uganda’s adventure offerings are equally remarkable, featuring activities like white-water rafting, kayaking, and bungee jumping on the Nile River in Jinja, often referred to as the “Adventure Capital of East Africa.” Travellers can also trek through the Rwenzori Mountains or explore the Ssese Islands, providing a variety of options for adventure-seeking visitors.

A central aspect of “Uniquely Yours” is its dedication to sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities and ecosystems. The campaign’s emphasis on high-value travellers aligns with Uganda’s Destination Marketing Strategy for 2024/2025-2028/2029, which aims to boost visitor spending and length of stay. By focusing on tourists who are likely to invest more in local services, accommodations, and experiences, UTB seeks to drive economic growth that will directly benefit the people of Uganda.

UTB’s CEO, Lilly Ajarova, highlighted the campaign’s significance, stating, “This collaboration with Expedia opens doors for Uganda, enhancing our reach in the UK, USA, and Canada, and bringing the magic of the Pearl of Africa closer to travellers across the world. We want to ensure that every visit leaves a positive impact on both our visitors and our communities.”

The partnership has also gained strong backing from Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with Ambassador John Leonard Mugerwa emphasizing the collaborative role of Uganda’s embassies in promoting tourism. “Our missions abroad are thrilled to support the Explore Uganda campaign with Expedia,” Mugerwa stated. “With joint efforts, we will reach audiences in North America and the UK, creating lasting interest in Uganda as a top-tier destination.”

Mugerwa highlighted how Uganda’s missions abroad will play a vital role in reinforcing the campaign’s messaging, using diplomatic networks to build relationships with travel influencers, media outlets, and tourism investors in target countries.

“Uniquely Yours” aims to showcase Uganda’s rich cultural and natural diversity, from its 65 ethnic groups that offer a melting pot of music, dance, crafts, and cuisine to its conservation initiatives that protect vulnerable species and ecosystems. The campaign underscores Uganda’s conservation achievements, such as preserving its forests for gorilla habitats and protecting bird-rich wetlands.

Uganda’s warm, welcoming culture will also be highlighted, inviting travellers to engage with locals through homestays, cultural festivals, and hands-on activities like craft-making and traditional cooking classes. This immersive approach creates memorable connections for travellers while supporting cultural preservation and local artisans.

Building Uganda’s Global Tourism Brand

As the “Uniquely Yours” campaign gains traction, Uganda’s tourism brand stands to grow stronger on the world stage. Travelers will be captivated by the stories, images, and videos that bring the country’s breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and vibrant cultures to life. By strategically aligning Uganda’s tourism offerings with global travel trends, UTB and Expedia are creating a compelling invitation to experience the Pearl of Africa, not just as a vacation spot, but as an unforgettable journey.

The campaign’s long-term vision will position Uganda as a sustainable, world-class destination, appealing to environmentally conscious travellers while driving local economic benefits. Through “Uniquely Yours,” the world will discover the many treasures that make Uganda truly unique, setting the stage for the country’s tourism industry to flourish in new and exciting ways.