The 2024 Masaza Cup Finals saw Buddu clinch a 1-0 victory over Kyaggwe at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, highlighting once again the vibrancy of grassroots football in Uganda. However, government funding for local football remains inconsistent, a stark contrast to the support given to Uganda’s national team, the Cranes.

Historically, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) faced significant challenges securing government support, particularly under the leadership of SC Vipers owner, Lawrence Mulindwa. His persistent lobbying efforts helped spark gradual change, leading to increased—though still limited—support for sports in Uganda. Without Mulindwa’s advocacy, sports funding might still be a distant hope.

It wasn’t until the Cranes’ historic return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2017, after a 39-year absence, that government interest in sports was truly reignited. When former SC Vipers midfielder Farouk Miya scored the decisive goal against Mali, propelling Uganda into AFCON, national pride surged, and the government began to see the value of investing in sports.

Since then, President Museveni has made strides to fund national sports, primarily through the National Council of Sports (NCS). Yet, much of this funding benefits the national team and high-profile tournaments, leaving grassroots events like the Masaza Cup—an annual tournament beloved by the Buganda Kingdom—overlooked.

The Masaza Cup, which has grown from its roots at Mandela National Stadium to St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, provides a platform for young, local talent. The tournament consistently draws enthusiastic crowds and garners widespread media coverage, particularly from members of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA), who are passionate about promoting local sports. In fact, last year’s match between Buddu and Gomba at Kitende attracted a sell-out crowd and showcased the need for government backing to enhance player development and team preparation.

For years, the Buganda Kingdom, led by Kabaka Mutebi, has funded and supported the Masaza Cup, drawing in corporate sponsorships. However, the tournament’s growth potential is limited without government involvement. Increased funding would strengthen the 18 teams competing annually, nurturing young talent that often advances to the national level, including the Cranes.

While the Cabinet Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has spearheaded initiatives to fund other sports—such as women’s netball—it’s time to extend that support to the Masaza Cup. Many of the players recognized for their contributions to the national team come from grassroots tournaments, underscoring the importance of investing in foundational competitions like the Masaza Cup.

State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua and Buddu County Chief Jude Muleke have echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for reliable funding. The Buganda Kingdom’s former Sports Minister Henry Ssekabembe and organizing chairman Suleiman Ssejjengo have also played instrumental roles in attracting fans and sponsors, but government involvement could elevate the tournament to even greater heights.

A sustained government commitment to the Masaza Cup would not only benefit the players but would also contribute to the broader development of Ugandan football, ensuring that local talent continues to flourish.

…..

The writer is a journalist with special interest in football.