The people of Butaleja are rallying arounf a shared cry for help, and they believe only President Museveni himself can offer the relief they desperately need. Anticipation is growing as the President is set to visit Butaleja soon, presenting what they hope will be a turning point in their struggle.

The recent collapse of the newly constructed Manafwa Bridge has left residents in crisis. Built just nine months ago, the bridge was a vital link for the people of Mailo 8 and Milikiti, connecting them to Budaka through Nalusaga Trading Centre and Nabiganda Town Council. Its loss has stranded the community, left them fearful for their safety, and halted economic activity.

For many, the President’s upcoming visit feels like a rare chance to share their plight directly with him. “Our leaders and government agencies have closed their ears to our pleas,” said Mr. Mauso Amos, a committed NRM supporter who took it upon himself to help his community. Leading a group of determined citizens, he spearheaded the construction of a temporary bridge made of timber and poles, funded entirely by local resources. But as Mr. Mauso warned, this makeshift solution is hardly secure. “It’s like patching a roof with a sieve—only time before it fails us again.”

Growing desperate, residents have stated that if this issue is not resolved within a month, they will have no choice but to take to the streets in protest. They are also calling upon the Office of the Prime Minister to step in by holding a community baraza in the area, where residents can openly discuss this crisis and seek a path forward together.

Mr. Lyada Moses, a former parliamentary candidate and district coordinator for the NUP, echoed the community’s concern, pressing that UNRA officials be held accountable for the construction failure. “When a tree falls, the monkeys scatter, and here we are left scrambling for safety,” he said. Like other residents, he believes that the President’s visit is their only chance to directly express the urgency of the situation and seek immediate intervention.

Many Butaleja residents recall how, during the bridge’s construction, they warned UNRA engineers about the potential for failure, only to have their concerns dismissed. Now, with lives at risk, they are no longer willing to stay silent. Mr. Mauso and others are leading the call for the President’s attention, hoping he will address the gaps where others have failed. They are determined to ensure that this time, their voices reach the highest authority as they prepare to share their fears and hopes for real action during the upcoming visit.

For the people of Butaleja, this is more than a request, it is a desperate plea for safety, for livelihood, and for dignity. As the saying goes, “A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” With faith in the President’s response, they await his arrival, hoping for a solution before they are forced to take drastic measures to survive.