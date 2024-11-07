Tragedy struck Buwenge Town Council in Jinja district where two unidentified assailants attacked a private security guard at the MTN Service Centre, resulting in the death of Calvin Abia, a guard attached to Ultimate Security Ltd.

According to SP James Mubi, the Kiira/Jinja Regional Police spokesperson, the incident occurred in the wee hours at approximately 1.00 a.m. on 6th November 2024.

Reports say Abia, now deceased, guarding EV Assets Management Company Ltd, had left his post to visit his colleague John Ssabagabo at the MTN Service Centre.

The two had previously worked together at Wolves Security Group Ltd in Jinja City. Upon arrival, it’s reported that Abia was shot one bullet in the head by the assailants who hitherto remain at large.

The body is now lying at the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination, after which the ruins will be handed over to the family for burial.

James Mubi, in a brief, told reporters that the police have arrested Ssabagabo (20) and Patrick Obbo (40), both attached to Wolves Security Group Ltd.

A police sniffer dog was deployed to the scene of crime, and one fired cartridge case was recovered for forensic analysis.

The authorities are working to apprehend the culprits and recover the SAR rifle used in the crime.

SP James Mubi has urged members of the public to share any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects, assuring confidentiality for those who come forward.

The incident highlights the risks faced by the poorly paid security personnel and the need for increased vigilance. As the investigation unfolds, the community remains shaken, and justice is sought for the victim and his family.

In Uganda, like most developing countries, the coming end-of-year festive season often sees an uptick in crime rates, particularly in urban areas. Several factors contribute to this trend.

These include the desire to celebrate and enjoy the holidays(with heavy drinking and eating), which lead to financial strain, prompting some individuals to engage in criminal activities.

More people are out and about, shopping, attending events, (bivulus) and socializing in drinking joints, and creating opportunities for criminals.

During festive atmosphere can lead to complacency, making people less cautious.

Increased liquidity: Coupled with the rising political temperature where potential contenders want to impress, there is bound to be more cash in circulation, making it an attractive target for thieves.

Due to unemployment, a number of idle youth in urban centres may turn to crime due to a lack of opportunities.

In Uganda, private security companies provide armed and unarmed guards, as well as other security services.

These companies, in their mission and vision plus core values, emphasize the importance of professionalism, intergrity, and customer care.

However, incidents involving security guards raise questions about their training, accountability, and oversight. It’s crucial for these companies to ensure their personnel adhere to strict standards and protocol to prevent such incidents.

What You Need to Know:

Measures to Prevent Misconduct: It’s important for the company directors to conduct comprehensive background checks on recruits to ensure they have a clean record.

Experts also encourage companies to provide ongoing training on firearms handling, conflict resolution, and human rights.

They should also establish clear reporting channels and consequences for misconduct and foster positive relationships between security personnel and the communities they serve.

The other areas of emphasis are safety measures in firearm handling and ethical issues relevant to private security personnel

Firearm Handling Safety Measures: Ensure proper authorization to carry and use firearms, complete comprehensive firearms training, and ensure mental stability and alertness.

Treat every firearm as loaded, keep fingers off the trigger until ready to shoot, keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, be aware of surroundings and potential targets, and use proper grip and stance.

Load and unload carefully, unload and clear firearms after use, store firearms securely and regularly inspect and maintain firearms.

Avoid spending most of the time while on duty on smart phones on social media (tiktok, whatsApp, Facebook, X, making endless personal calls, texts. Most security personnel, including the military and the police are culprits.

It’s very common to see security personnel like traffic officers on the roads and those guarding sensitive facilities glued on their smartphones amidst laughter unbuttered on what can befall them.

Duty Station Abandonment: Remain at assigned posts unless authorized to leave.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse: Refrain from consuming intoxicants on duty and should remain alert and awake during duty hours.