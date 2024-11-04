In a dramatic showdown, Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke has sent shockwaves through the political arena, warning events promoter Abby Musinguzi, better known as Abitex, to cease invoking the name of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi in his misguided political rhetoric.

The firestorm erupted after Abitex claimed that Bobi Wine, the celebrated politician, received no official welcome at the recent Masaza Cup finals, where Buddu triumphed over Kyagwe 1-0 at Mandela National Stadium. Both the Kabaka and Bobi Wine were in attendance, yet Abitex’s words stirred the pot, sparking controversy.

In a bold radio interview, Nambooze, known for her fearless outspokenness, likened Abitex’s comments to throwing a stone into a beehive. She urged him to halt his attempts to create discord between the Buganda Kingdom and Bobi Wine, who is seen as the son of the kingdom. “A wise person does not throw away the hoe that digs the well,” she declared, emphasizing that Bobi Wine’s connection to the kingdom is strong and undeniable.

Nambooze further stated that Abitex’s claims suggest that the Buganda Kingdom does not support Bobi Wine, sowing seeds of division. She warned that such talk is like a rain cloud promising a downpour but delivering only a drizzle, stating unequivocally, “No Muganda can rise above the Kabaka.”

She reminded listeners that Bobi Wine attended the match at the invitation of the Buganda Kingdom, a clear sign of his standing within the royal family. “It is said that one does not bite the hand that feeds them,” she said, urging Abitex to recognize the honor extended to Bobi Wine.

Nambooze’s impassioned plea serves as a reminder that in the political landscape, words can wield immense power. In her view, Abitex’s shallow provocations only reveal a lack of understanding about the deep-rooted ties between the kingdom and its son, Bobi Wine, as she urged him to choose his words wisely before they lead to a path of conflict.