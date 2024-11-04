In a fierce exchange of words, National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has taken aim at President Yoweri Museveni over the state of Uganda’s coffee sector. Kyagulanyi accused Museveni of having a hand in the sector’s decline while simultaneously boasting about efforts to revive it.

During a recent statement, Kyagulanyi expressed disbelief at Museveni’s claims of rejuvenating the coffee industry through Operation Wealth Creation. “You found our coffee sector thriving and killed it,” he charged, emphasizing that the president’s administration has a long history of mismanagement. He pointed out that the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has often been overlooked, while Museveni has sought credit for any successes in the sector.

Kyagulanyi did not hold back as he recounted how Museveni’s government dismantled key support structures, such as the Coffee Marketing Board and cooperative societies, which once helped farmers prosper. Instead of improving these institutions, he said, the president chose to privatize them, resulting in a cheap sale of valuable assets and leaving farmers to struggle on their own.

For decades, the coffee sector has faced neglect, according to Kyagulanyi. He noted that the UCDA operated on minimal funding, relying on a small export levy for years. Significant investments only came after years of inaction, and even then, initiatives were often marred by corruption. “When you give seeds to the wind, you can’t expect them to grow,” he remarked, criticizing how seedlings were distributed carelessly and left to wither.

The NUP leader also took issue with Museveni’s recent focus on adding value to coffee, questioning the timing and sincerity of such efforts. If genuine support had been provided years ago, Kyagulanyi argued, Uganda could have been a major player in the global coffee market. “You can’t expect to plant thorns and harvest grapes,” he said, highlighting the lost opportunities due to poor leadership.

With the ongoing discussions about merging UCDA with the Ministry of Agriculture, Kyagulanyi warned that this move could further endanger the sector. He labeled the Ministry as ineffective, recalling its failures in managing other agricultural products. “Putting coffee under this ministry is like putting a hungry cat in charge of a fish market,” he declared.

Kyagulanyi urged the government to consult stakeholders in the coffee industry rather than pushing decisions without input. He believes that a responsible government should listen to those who know the sector best, rather than silencing dissent.

In conclusion, Kyagulanyi reiterated that the UCDA is essential for the coffee sector’s survival and should be treated as such. He warned that if Museveni continues on this path, the repercussions could be dire for the millions of Ugandans who depend on coffee for their livelihoods.